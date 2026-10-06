Researchers identify active dust hotspots on Great Salt Lake lakebed

“Most of the time, the result has been it’s become unlivable and people have moved away,” said Bryce Bird, director of the Utah Division of Air Quality. “Of course, we don’t have that option here. We are planted here, our roots go deep, and we need to find ways to address it.”

As the Great Salt Lake plunges back toward a historic low, leaving more than 800 square miles of lakebed exposed, researchers and state officials are grappling with what the billowing dust means for the 2.5 million residents living along the Wasatch Front. University of Utah researchers have identified 70 square miles of “active dust hotspots” across the exposed lakebed, a figure that has the potential to expand to over 100 square miles as groundwater levels decline. Yet during a Monday forum hosted by the Great Salt Lake Alliance at the Zions Bank Building, state environmental regulators drew a sharp line between public anxieties and their current regulatory priorities.

Pinpointing the Active Hotspots and Health Costs

At the University of Utah, atmospheric scientists are racing to build sophisticated models that can distinguish lakebed emissions from urban sources and local dust generators like construction sites. Derek Mallia, a research professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences, told Utah News Dispatch that his team expects to share findings from their current modeling project early next year. These models aim to pinpoint exactly which sections of the exposed lakebed are sending the highest volumes of particulate matter into the regional atmosphere.

Independent research highlighted by Deseret News reveals that this atmospheric pollution and its associated micro-irritants—including bacteria and fungi capable of traveling on the wind—will cost Utah an estimated $116 million annually in health expenses. That financial toll includes roughly seven premature deaths each year. While public concern frequently fixes on heavy metals like arsenic and lead resting in the sediment, David Parrott, assistant director of the Great Salt Lake Institute, noted that the full chemical makeup of the airborne dust remains an active area of investigation rather than a fully settled certainty.

Weighing Lake Dust Against Urban Ozone Standards

Despite public alarm over heavy metals, the Utah Division of Air Quality maintains that lakebed dust has yet to trigger EPA standards. Bryce Bird reported at the Monday forum that initial air filters collected on high-wind days showed heavy metal concentrations running below the detection limits of state laboratories. Consequently, state regulators are directing their immediate attention elsewhere.

“We have other air pollution concerns that I think are more pressing to us, public health-wise, than the Great Salt Lake today,” Bird said, as reported by Utah News Dispatch. He noted that the Salt Lake Valley had exceeded the federal ozone standard 19 times in 2026, whereas dust pollutants have not exceeded the EPA’s standards. Alongside ozone, regulators are keeping a close watch on nearby industrial and residential construction activities that churn up soil right next to growing suburban developments.

Building Monitoring Infrastructure Before the 2034 Olympics

To bridge the gap in local data, the Division of Air Quality is working to deploy additional dust monitors across northern Utah, addressing an early rollout delay that frustrated academic researchers. At the same time, the state is collaborating with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to establish dedicated health guidelines for dust storms, noting that existing federal standards cover occupational settings like marble-cutting rather than ambient meteorological dust events.

Photo: deseret.com

This research builds upon baseline data compiled in the Great Salt Lake Basin Integrated Plan, supported by funding from the Utah Legislature and the Bureau of Reclamation as detailed by the Utah Division of Water Resources. With the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City now eight years away, experts urge policymakers to maintain their focus. As David Parrott warned during the panel, the community cannot afford to delay action simply because the timeline stretches out another decade.