Researchers identify Asian longhorned tick nairovirus in China

Researchers at the State Key Laboratory of Pathogen and Biosecurity in Beijing have identified a novel tick-borne orthonairovirus, named Asian longhorned tick nairovirus (ALTNV), which accounted for over 10% of tick-bite illnesses in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Decoding the Genomic Divergence of ALTNV

The discovery of ALTNV emerged from an investigative push to understand why roughly 30% of patients presenting with symptoms characteristic of Dabie bandavirus (DBV) consistently tested negative for that specific hemorrhagic fever. DBV, recognized by the World Health Organization as a priority pathogen, causes severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS) and carries a case-fatality rate ranging from 10% to 30%. Utilizing RNA sequencing and viral isolation protocols on blood samples collected from sentinel hospitals across China, researchers isolated the novel agent. Genetic analysis mapped ALTNV directly within the orthonairovirus genus of the Nairoviridae family. The viral proteins share less than 80% amino acid sequence identity with other recognized species in the genus, securing its classification as a distinct, previously unknown viral entity.

Under laboratory conditions, the pathogen demonstrated robust replication capabilities. When exposed to human serum containing viral RNA, the pathogen successfully infected and grew in test cells. Subsequent immunofluorescence assays detected active viral antigens, while electron microscopy exposed structural morphologies characteristic of the orthonairovirus group.

Epidemiological Prevalence Across Patient Cohorts

The clinical footprint of ALTNV is remarkably widespread. Among a broad cohort of 3,163 patients evaluated in the study, 10.4% tested positive for ALTNV via viral RNA detection or the presence of immunoglobulin M antibodies signaling recent infection. For the subset of patients who tested negative for DBV, the ALTNV positive rate climbed to 15.1%.

Isolating the clinical presentation of solo ALTNV infections reveals a distinct set of systemic impacts. Fatigue emerged as the most prevalent symptom, hitting 84% of infected individuals, closely followed by gastrointestinal complications in 80% of cases. Furthermore, 38% of patients developed thrombocytopenia—an abnormal depletion of platelets necessary for proper blood clotting—while 36% exhibited elevated aminotransferase concentrations, pointing to active liver inflammation or tissue injury. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital in New York, noted the diagnostic challenge during commentary on the findings, explaining that because tick-borne viral symptoms often overlap extensively with other infections, identifying the precise causative agent is critical. She added that while effective antivirals exist for influenza, they are absent for novel tick-borne threats like ALTNV, leaving clinicians reliant on supportive care and avoiding improper pharmaceutical interventions like antibiotics, which have zero efficacy against viral pathogens.

The Deadlier Reality of Viral Coinfections

While isolated ALTNV infections generally resolved without mortality, the clinical picture shifted dramatically when patients contracted both ALTNV and DBV simultaneously. Researchers identified 38 coinfected individuals within the study group, and the intersection of these two pathogens triggered markedly severe physiological stress.

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Compared to patients infected solely with DBV, those suffering from coinfections endured a higher incidence of respiratory complications, surging to 61% compared to 38%. Kidney impairment exhibited a similar spike, affecting 84% of coinfected patients versus 66% in the single-virus group. Most critically, seven of the 38 coinfected individuals died, translating to a stark 18.4% mortality rate for that specific subgroup.

Vector Distribution and Environmental Persistence

Beyond clinical wards, the investigation tracked the physical vector driving transmission. Screening 47,428 ticks harvested across 15 distinct provinces revealed viral RNA present in 1.3% of the total sample pool. The highest concentration of ALTNV resided within Haemaphysalis longicornis, commonly known as the Asian longhorned tick, where 1.8% of specimens tested positive. Controlled laboratory trials confirmed that this specific tick vector readily transmits the virus to mice.

Dr. Gregory Poland – Infectious Diseases A Z: Asian longhorned tick in the U.S.

Because ALTNV and DBV share both geographic distribution ranges and a common tick vector, the study’s authors emphasize an urgent medical imperative to refine diagnostic frameworks. Clinicians practicing in regions where SFTS is endemic must adopt improved differential diagnostic protocols to rapidly distinguish between the two infections, ensuring targeted supportive care and preventing mismanaged therapies as these cocirculating pathogens continue to impact public health.