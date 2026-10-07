Researchers in Vienna and Beijing Develop First Nuclear Clocks

Researchers in Vienna and Beijing have independently developed the world’s first functioning nuclear clocks, marking a major milestone in timekeeping. By tracking energy transitions within the atomic nucleus of thorium-229 rather than electron shells, these devices promise higher precision than existing atomic clocks and new capabilities for probing fundamental physics.

Nuclear Clocks and the Shift from Electrons

For more than 70 years, atomic clocks have defined the global standard for time, relying on the predictable vibrations of electrons orbiting the nuclei of atoms like cesium-133. However, these traditional instruments are reaching a physical limit. As Thorsten Schumm of the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) explained, the history of timekeeping is characterized by a drive toward higher tick frequencies. While atomic clocks are based on oscillations involving atoms or their orbiting electrons, nuclear clocks operate using transitions within the atomic nucleus itself. For decades, the fastest, smallest springs available for timekeeping were single atoms, but nuclear clocks utilize the nucleus, which is roughly 100,000 times smaller than the atom.

This difference in scale is critical. The potential for nuclear clocks to serve as a probe for fundamental physics is significant; scientists suggest that if systematic deviations were detected, they could signal unknown interactions or provide clues regarding the nature of dark matter.

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Parallel Development in Vienna and Beijing

The first two working nuclear clocks were unveiled on October 7 by teams working independently in Austria and China. Both groups utilized the isotope thorium-229, which is unique because its nucleus can be excited by ultraviolet lasers—a feat that researchers only achieved in 2024. The teams grew crystals containing thorium-229 and suspended them under ultra-precise lasers. The Tsinghua University team in Beijing, led by physicist Shiqian Ding, utilized a system that generates ultraviolet light by passing laser beams through cadmium vapor heated to 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit (600°C). The Tsinghua system directs this light into a thorium-doped crystal measuring less than a grain of rice, which contains roughly one quadrillion thorium nuclei.

The Vienna prototype, developed by the team at TU Wien, uses a crystal containing approximately 200 times more thorium nuclei than the Beijing device. According to reported testing, the Beijing version is about six times more stable than the Vienna prototype. However, the Vienna prototype is identified as the first nuclear clock that stabilizes itself in a manner similar to traditional atomic clocks.

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Two Research Teams Verify Thorium-229 Nuclear Transition Frequency

The successful operation of these devices was detailed in two papers published in the journal Nature. The results from the Chinese team matched earlier data from a group led by physicist Jun Ye at the JILA research institute in the United States, which used different crystals and equipment. Specifically, measurements of the thorium-229 nuclear transition frequency showed agreement within combined standard uncertainties, verifying the reproducibility of the frequency across independently fabricated crystals and experimental platforms. This consistency across different experimental setups is viewed by researchers as evidence that the concept is robust and not dependent on one specific technical implementation.

Despite these successes, both clocks currently fall short of the stability achieved by the best optical atomic clocks. Current estimates suggest the new nuclear clocks are roughly 10 times less stable than the cesium clocks that define the official second. The Vienna team also utilized their clock to search for dark matter, though the initial experiment yielded no detection. Researchers acknowledge that the current prototypes are still far from their target performance levels.

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Refining the Technology for Future Applications

The path forward for nuclear clocks involves overcoming several technical limitations. Scientists note that the current prototypes require more advanced crystals with a more uniform thorium distribution, as well as more powerful and stable ultraviolet lasers to reduce signal noise. Thorium-229 is a rare radioactive isotope, which limits the possibilities for large-scale crystal production. Researchers observed that the signal frequency in the Vienna device changed slightly depending on the area of the crystal through which the laser passed, causing the device to keep slightly different time each time it was switched on.