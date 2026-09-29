Retail News: Starbucks, Mad for Garlic, and CJ CheilJedang Launch New Promotions and Products

On September 29, 2026, major South Korean retail and food service brands rolled out aggressive autumn promotional campaigns and product expansions. Starbucks Korea launched widespread digital and in-store discounts for World Coffee Day, MFG Korea initiated half-price dining deals for SK Telecom (KRX: 017670) subscribers, CJ CheilJedang (KRX: 097950) expanded its low-sugar meal portfolio, and LG Household & Health Care (KRX: 051900) opened a premium skincare pop-up in Incheon.

The Bottom Line

Volume Driving: Starbucks Korea is leveraging multi-channel discounts—including buy-one-get-one-free decaf promotions through October 2—to capture off-peak afternoon foot traffic.

Starbucks Korea is leveraging multi-channel discounts—including buy-one-get-one-free decaf promotions through October 2—to capture off-peak afternoon foot traffic. Margin Management: MFG Korea’s partnership with SK Telecom offers up to a 50% discount for VIP subscribers at Mad for Garlic locations, trading margin for high-volume table turnover through October 4.

MFG Korea’s partnership with SK Telecom offers up to a 50% discount for VIP subscribers at Mad for Garlic locations, trading margin for high-volume table turnover through October 4. Health-Conscious Portfolio Shift: CJ CheilJedang is scaling its ‘Balance Meal’ brand into shelf-stable, high-protein, low-sugar lunch boxes to capture expanding demand for convenience health foods.

Starbucks Targets Afternoon Traffic with World Coffee Day Promotions

Ahead of World Coffee Day on October 1, Starbucks Korea initiated an extensive promotional push spanning both physical locations and its online store. Running through October 2, the brand is offering a buy-one-get-one-free structure daily between 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM. The promotion covers seven specific beverage lines, including decaf and half-decaf versions of the Black Glazed Latte, Americano, Café Latte, Vanilla Latte, Dolche Latte, Caramel Macchiato, and Flat White.

To spread engagement across formats, physical branches are distributing a free tall-sized brewed coffee and stickers to the first 27 customers per store on the holiday itself. Simultaneously, the online store is running discounting programs of up to 20% on Via, Origami, and whole bean products through October 7. Bundled items see reductions of up to 44%, while purchases exceeding 50,000 KRW include a complimentary reusable cup and pouch.

MFG Korea Partners with SK Telecom for T-Day Dining Discounts

MFG Korea, operator of the Mad for Garlic restaurant chain, teamed up with telecommunications provider SK Telecom to drive customer acquisition via the carrier’s ‘T Day’ program. On September 30, eligible subscribers can download promotional coupons through the T Membership application, which remain valid for redemption through October 4 across all domestic branches except the Lotte World Adventure location.

The tiered discount structure scales according to membership tier. VIP subscribers receive a 50% discount capped at a maximum deduction of 50,000 KRW on a 100,000 KRW order. Gold and Silver tier customers are eligible for a 30% reduction, capped at 30,000 KRW under the same spending limit. Delivery orders are excluded from the promotion, and the coupon cannot be stacked with standard T Membership discounts or credit card partnership perks, though it permits a single overlap with internal Mad for Garlic menu coupons.

CJ CheilJedang Scales Balance Meal Line into Shelf-Stable Entrees

CJ CheilJedang broadened its nutritional product strategy by introducing three new low-sugar boxed meals under its ‘Balance Meal’ brand. Previously focused on protein bars, shakes, and ciabatta bread, the brand now incorporates complete lunch options featuring charcoal chicken, butter curry, and spicy (‘crazy hot’) flavor profiles.

Each dual-compartment package pairs chicken breast with multi-grain rice composed of brown rice, black rice, and barley to elevate fiber content, yielding over 20 grams of protein per serving. Engineered for ambient storage, the meals require approximately two minutes of microwave heating. The rollout aligns with the company’s broader ‘Jeil Swiptan’ healthy diet campaign, targeting consumer demand for functional convenience foods across major online portals like CJ THE MARKET and domestic hypermarkets.

Summary of September 2026 Retail and Brand Campaigns Company Campaign / Product Line Core Mechanism Timeline Starbucks Korea Welcoming Coffee House BOGO decaf beverages, up to 44% online bundle discounts Sept 29 – Oct 7, 2026 MFG Korea (Mad for Garlic) SKT T Day Promotion 30% to 50% dining discounts based on telecom tier Coupon download Sept 30; valid through Oct 4, 2026 CJ CheilJedang Balance Meal Low-Sugar Lunch Boxes Ambient-storage protein meals (Charcoal Chicken, Butter Curry, Spicy) Launched Sept 29, 2026 LG Household & Health Care The Whoo NAD Pop-Up Experiential retail pop-up featuring Bichup NAD Power Ampoule Through Oct 6, 2026

LG Household & Health Care Promotes NAD Skincare via Experiential Retail

LG Household & Health Care (KRX: 051900) expanded its direct consumer engagement for its luxury cosmetics label, The Whoo, by launching a pop-up store at Lotte Department Store’s Incheon branch. Operating through October 6, the ‘The Power of NAD’ installation centers around the brand’s proprietary ‘NAD Power24’ ingredient.

The experiential retail space features a three-stage interactive program designed to educate visitors on the cellular science behind the ‘Bichup NAD Power Ampoule 50ml’ gift set, which bundles related products such as the Bichup Ja Yoon Cream and Cheongidan Hwahyeon Cleansing Foam. Consumer participation through KakaoTalk channel additions, quizzes, and photo-sharing incentives unlocks sample kits and direct store credits, reinforcing the company’s strategy of pairing ingredient-focused R&D with immersive physical marketing.

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