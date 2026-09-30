Revolution Medicines Secures 2026 Gizmodo Science Fair Win for Daraxonrasib

Revolution Medicines secured the 2026 Gizmodo Science Fair win for developing Rasonque (daraxonrasib), the first approved RAS(ON) inhibitor.

Breaking Decades of Oncology Deadlocks Against RAS Mutations

For decades, the RAS family of proteins was considered impossible to directly target with drugs. Although RAS genes represent the first genetic driver of human cancer ever discovered—accounting for approximately 90% of pancreatic malignancies—their smooth, featureless surfaces offered no molecular foothold for traditional small-molecule drugs. That narrative changed late August when the Food and Drug Administration cleared daraxonrasib for patients diagnosed with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who have previously undergone at least one systemic treatment or who cannot receive multiagent systemic therapy.

Developed by Revolution Medicines, daraxonrasib belongs to a novel class of medications known as RAS(ON) inhibitors. Jan Smith, the company’s chief scientific officer, explained the mechanism of action: “These inhibitors harness a naturally occurring protein in cells to create a complex with a precisely engineered, large surface area that establishes a molecular foothold on the smooth, featureless surface of RAS(ON), enabling direct inhibition of RAS in its oncogenic state.” By binding directly to mutant proteins locked in their active “ON” growth phase, the drug halts the persistent cellular proliferation signals characteristic of these aggressive tumors.

Clinical Trial Efficacy and Patient Survival Metrics

The regulatory approval followed data from a large-scale clinical trial comprising 500 participants diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Patients treated with daraxonrasib demonstrated a median overall survival of 13.2 months, effectively doubling the 6.7-month benchmark observed in patients receiving standard chemotherapy regimens. Furthermore, the treatment group also lived longer without progression of their cancer.

Safety profiles from the trial indicate that the treatment was relatively well-tolerated, with only about 1% discontinuing the drug. While the medication does not eradicate the disease entirely—given that initial non-responders exist and successful patients may eventually see their tumors adapt and resume growth—it offers a viable option for metastatic pancreatic cancer, a condition characterized by a 3% five-year survival rate.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Targeting the Untargetable: Daraxonrasib is the first approved drug in a class of drugs known as RAS(ON) inhibitors, which attack a broad range of RAS mutations that fuel around 90% of pancreatic cancers.

Daraxonrasib is the first approved drug in a class of drugs known as RAS(ON) inhibitors, which attack a broad range of RAS mutations that fuel around 90% of pancreatic cancers. Doubling Survival Time: In clinical trials involving 500 patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, those taking the drug lived a median of 13.2 months, compared to 6.7 months on standard chemotherapy.

In clinical trials involving 500 patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, those taking the drug lived a median of 13.2 months, compared to 6.7 months on standard chemotherapy. Manageable Tolerability: The medication proved relatively well-tolerated, with only about 1% of trial participants stopping treatment due to side effects, though it is not a cure.

Pipeline Expansion and Future Phase III Trials

The origins of Revolution Medicines trace back to 2014, when the enterprise began as a natural product chemistry company focused on finding novel treatments for infections. Following early efforts that failed to take off, leadership pivoted toward oncology. Early scientific investigations centered on shutting down SHP2, an enzyme responsible for relaying extracellular growth signals to the intracellular pathway controlled by RAS. Unexpectedly, researchers observed their candidate shrinking tumors fueled by mutations of RAS, prompting a redirection toward direct RAS inhibition.

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Trial Metrics Treatment Arm Patient Cohort (N) Median Overall Survival Discontinuation Rate Daraxonrasib (Rasonque) 500 13.2 Months ~1% Standard Chemotherapy Comparative Cohort 6.7 Months Not specified

Building on this momentum, Revolution Medicines has expansion plans for late-stage clinical evaluation. The enterprise has finalized, is currently conducting, or intends to initiate a total of eight phase III trials prior to the conclusion of 2026. This includes ongoing assessments of daraxonrasib as a frontline therapeutic option, alongside the development of narrower, mutant-selective compounds designed to go after specific RAS mutations.

Consulting a Doctor

Prescription of daraxonrasib is authorized for individuals with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who have previously undergone a minimum of one systemic treatment or who are ineligible for multiagent systemic therapies. Patients currently undergoing cancer treatment must discuss any emerging symptoms with their clinical care team before modifying or stopping prescribed regimens.