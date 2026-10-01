Robbie Lifson Proposes Campus Political Debate at Kenyon College

Robbie Lifson Proposes Campus-Wide Political Debate at Kenyon College

In an opinion column published in the Kenyon Collegian, Robbie Lifson argues that Kenyon is starving for political discourse. To combat this, Lifson proposes hosting a formal debate in Rosse Hall featuring liberals and conservatives moderated by a professor.

The Bottom Line for Campus Discourse Robbie Lifson ’27 pitched a student debate between liberals and conservatives in Rosse Hall to counter campus homogeneity.

A fall 2025 Collegian poll cited that 93% of students are leftist or left-leaning.

Lifson invited interested students to contact him via email at [email protected] to organize the event.

The Case for Ideological Confrontation on Campus

Lifson writes that Kenyon is starving for political discourse because of a polarizing national political climate and a campus population that rarely engages in direct argument. According to a Collegian poll from fall 2025, 93% of students are leftist or left-leaning. Lifson argues that limited exposure to competing perspectives restricts students’ ability to be liberally educated and disconnects them from the reality they will encounter after graduation.

To illustrate the ideological gap, Lifson points to public opinion data from Pew and Gallup polls conducted in 2025 and 2026. Those polls indicate that 32% of Americans believe all immigrants should be deported, 38% believe abortion should be illegal in all cases, and 36% are more sympathetic to Israelis than Palestinians. Lifson notes these specific figures represent positions that seem to be unpopular on campus and difficult to voice publicly at Kenyon.

Proposed Format and Rules for Rosse Hall

The proposed debate would bring conservative and liberal students—and potentially socialist groups like the Kenyon Young Democratic Socialists of America—onto the stage in a packed Rosse Hall. Lifson suggests the event could be sponsored by the opinions section and moderated by a professor, leaving open the questions of whether participants should choose their own moderators or whether questions should be predetermined.

Addressing the anticipated objection that conservative students will refuse to participate, Lifson offers two rebuttals. First, he asserts that conservative students exist on campus but remain silent while complaining about an inability to share their views. Second, he argues that the fear of a hostile student response is overstated, challenging critics to defend their positions if they believe they are right. Lifson emphasizes that the debate would remain strictly civil, with moderators empowered to shut off microphones to prevent disrespect or intentional rage-baiting.

The Reality of Post-Graduation Engagement

Lifson argues that engaging with opposing viewpoints while at college provides necessary practice for dealing with differing opinions in the outside world. While acknowledging an entertaining element to the proposal—likening the atmosphere to a civil political gladiator show—Lifson maintains that the primary benefit is educational. Lifson concludes that the proposed event would help students learn how to engage respectfully with ideological opponents while fostering open-mindedness.