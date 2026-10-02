Rogers Communications Finalizes Acquisition of Remaining MLSE Stake

Rogers Communications Inc. finalized its acquisition of the remaining 25% stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) from Kilmer Sports Inc. for $4.35 billion, securing complete 100% ownership of the major sports conglomerate that includes the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, and Toronto Argonauts.

The Acquisition Closes at Four Billion Three Hundred Fifty Million Dollars

It is official: Rogers Communications Inc. has assumed complete control of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. Torontosun.com reported that the media giant announced on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, that the deal to purchase the remaining 25% stake in MLSE from Kilmer Sports Inc. for $4.35 billion had closed. Cbc.ca added that the seller is Larry Tanenbaum’s Kilmer Sports Inc., bringing the telecommunications firm to full ownership of a portfolio that spans multiple professional leagues.

Rogers Communications buying remaining stake in MLSE from Kilmer Sports for $4.35B

“We’re proud to bring these beloved teams together with the rest of Rogers to deliver more for fans, audiences and customers,” Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri said in a statement released by the company. “We know how much these teams mean to fans and we are fully committed to investing to build championship-calibre teams, to enhancing the fan experience and to delivering compelling experiences for our customers.”

The purchase extends corporate control over the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC, the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, their minor-league affiliates, Scotiabank Arena, and a partnership with Live Nation. These assets now join a media ecosystem that already includes Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays, the Rogers Centre, and Sportsnet stations. Toronto.citynews.ca noted that the newly expanded footprint also encompasses over 30 television networks and more than 40 radio stations.

Photo: toronto.citynews.ca

Corporate Structure Remains Stable During Transition

Executive leadership across the newly consolidated sports properties will remain stable during the transition. Keith Pelley will continue as president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment while taking on immediate additional responsibilities for a newly formed business unit called Rogers Sports, as reported by cbc.ca. Mark Shapiro remains in his position as president and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rogers announced plans to merge its sports, media, and entertainment brands under the Rogers Sports umbrella. Company executives stated that operations will run under a “business as usual” approach in the interim while the corporate reorganization takes shape.

Rogers acquires remaining stake in MLSE for $4.35 billion

“MLSE has some of the most iconic sports teams, they are part of the fabric of our communities and our country,” Rogers executive chair Edward Rogers said in a statement published by torontosun.com. “Sports fans invest more than their money into their teams, they invest their time, passion and dreams. Their investment is personal and so is our responsibility.”

MLSE Ownership Evolution and Asset Integration Transaction / Event Details & Parties Financial Value Initial Stake Expansion Rogers acquired 37.5% from BCE Inc. $4.7 billion Final Takeover Deal Rogers acquired remaining 25% from Kilmer Sports Inc. $4.35 billion Total Asset Valuation Target Combined sports and media assets estimated by Rogers More than $25 billion Future Financial Strategy Planned sale of minority stakes to investors to pay down debt Targeted by first half of 2027

Rogers to Sell Minority Stakes to External Investors

Rogers has previously discussed a plan to monetize its combined sports and media assets, which the company estimates are worth more than $25 billion in total, according to reporting from cbc.ca and toronto.citynews.ca. The organization intends to sell minority stakes in the portfolio to external investors by the first half of 2027, directing the proceeds toward paying down existing debt.