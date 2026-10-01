Rosario Cinemas Release New Movies Including Verity and Escondida en mi cabeza

The Argentine comedy Escondida en mi cabeza is among a slate of seven new movie releases hitting theaters in Rosario. Directed by Lucas Vivo García Lagos and starring Nicolás Furtado alongside Alejandra Flechner, the film anchors a diverse cinematic lineup that ranges from high-stakes American thrillers to European animation.

The Bottom Line

Major Releases: Rosario cinemas are introducing seven new titles, led by the Argentine-Uruguayan co-production Escondida en mi cabeza and the Hollywood thriller Verity: la sombra de un engaño.

Rosario cinemas are introducing seven new titles, led by the Argentine-Uruguayan co-production Escondida en mi cabeza and the Hollywood thriller Verity: la sombra de un engaño. Star-Studded Casts: Audiences will see major international talent on the big screen, including Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Tom Cruise, and Leslie Mann across various venues.

Audiences will see major international talent on the big screen, including Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Tom Cruise, and Leslie Mann across various venues. Diverse Genres: The fresh lineup features comedies, tense psychological thrillers, dramatic mountaineering adventures, and family-friendly animated features.

Escondida en mi cabeza Brings Time-Jump Comedy to Rosario Screens

The Argentine-Uruguayan co-production Escondida en mi cabeza follows Erni, an immature twenty-something working at an amusement park whose life unravels in a single day after losing his job and a potential romance. After drowning his sorrows in a bar, a chance meeting with an eccentric British man named “Young Geezer” leads him to invest his severance pay in Bitcoins during a reckless night out. Following a severe accident that leaves him in a coma for fourteen years, Erni awakens to an entirely transformed world where his loved ones have vanished and his mother struggles with debt. While his newly discovered Bitcoin fortune is now worth millions, Erni faces the ultimate comedic hurdle: he cannot remember the password to access his wealth. The film features performances by Nicolás Furtado, Alejandra Flechner, Agustina Suasquita, and Louta, and is screening at Showcase, Las Tipas, Cinépolis, Monumental, and Cines Del Centro.

Hollywood Thrillers and Star-Studded Comedies Expand the Slate

Alongside local productions, Rosario theaters have added several high-profile American titles to their weekly rotation. Verity: la sombra de un engaño stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, and Ismael Cruz Cordova under the direction of Michael Showalter. The thriller follows Lowen Ashleigh, a ghostwriter hired by Jeremy Crawford to finish the best-selling works of his incapacitated wife, Verity, only to uncover disturbing truths while residing at the family home. Meanwhile, Alejandro Gonzáles Inárritu directs Digger, a dramatic comedy starring Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, and Sandra Hüller as the world’s most powerful man attempts a frantic mission to prove himself humanity’s savior. Theatergoers looking for lighter fare can catch Relajadas y muy peligrosas, a comedy directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore that follows three friends on a spa weekend upended by a wild arrival, starring Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau, and Anna Faris. Another thriller arriving in select venues is Vértigo 2, directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, which strands climbers Harriet Slater and Arsema Thomas 1,500 meters high on Mount Kwan after a harrowing rockslide.

Family Animation Additions Complete the Weekly Lineup

Rounding out the multi-venue schedule are two distinct animated features aimed at younger audiences. Guardianes del museo 2: los tesoros de Egipto, directed by Vasiliy Rovenskiy, continues the story two years after the Hermitage was saved, following Maurice the mouse alongside cats Vincent and Cleopatra as they recruit new feline companions for fresh adventures. Additionally, the Czech-produced Cuentos del jardín mágico—directed by David Sukup, Leon Vidmar, Patrik Pass Jr., and Jean-Claude Rozec—follows three children spending a night at their grandfather’s house, where they harness the power of imagination to fill the silence left by their late grandmother.