Russia Warns of Escalation as Lithuania Advances Vote to Lift Nuclear Ban

Lithuania’s parliament advanced a constitutional change to lift its nuclear ban, drawing immediate warnings from Moscow that the preliminary vote and a proposed U.S. military base mark a significant regional escalation.

Lithuanian Parliament Advances Vote to Remove Constitutional Nuclear Ban

Lawmakers in Vilnius voted to advance a constitutional change that would remove the country’s decades-old prohibition on weapons of mass destruction. The first reading of the amendment passed with 106 votes in favor, 18 against, and six abstentions.

Article 137 of the Lithuanian constitution currently prohibits weapons of mass destruction and foreign military bases on national territory. The restriction dates back more than three decades to the period following the country’s secession from the Soviet Union, as noted by Reuters reporting.

While the initial ballot cleared on Tuesday, the legal overhaul requires a two-thirds majority across two separate votes to take effect. A final vote is scheduled for January 12 and will need support from at least 94 of the 141 members of parliament.

The initial vote does not mean the Baltic nation is preparing to immediately host nuclear weapons.

Kremlin Warns of Regional Escalation Over Base Proposals and Nuclear Policy

Moscow responded swiftly to the developments in the Baltic state. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned reporters in Moscow that both the preliminary legal change and discussions surrounding a U.S. military presence would destabilize the region.

“If the military infrastructure of what is, in effect, NATO’s leading country (the U.S.) is moving closer to our borders, then, of course, this cannot be perceived as anything other than a step towards escalating tensions.” Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Spokesperson

Peskov added that neither development contributes to European stability, stating that Moscow would be forced to take necessary measures to guarantee its own security.

The Kremlin previously said that Lithuania would be in the crosshairs of Russian nuclear weapons if the country allowed its allies to station nuclear weapons there.

U.S. Military Presence and the Push for Permanent Basing in the Baltic Region

The diplomatic friction follows remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who stated that Washington would certainly look at whether a permanent facility in Lithuania is viable. Lithuania’s Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius said Vilnius would be willing to pay the cost of establishing a new American base.

Photo: Newsweek

The United States has maintained an armored battalion of almost 1,000 troops in Lithuania since 2019 through rotational deployments where personnel arrive and leave every few months.

Deterrence and Regional Security Amid the Conflict in Ukraine

Lithuanian officials frame the policy shifts as vital steps toward strengthening national resilience and alignment with NATO allies. Parliament Speaker Juozas Olekas noted that scrapping the restriction removes legal exceptions that separated Lithuania from other European Union and NATO members.

Photo: CNBC

“By addressing the legal exceptions that Lithuania had compared with other EU and NATO countries, they will be gone and we will be equal.” Juozas Olekas, Lithuania Parliament Speaker

Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas linked the ongoing security debates directly to the broader geopolitical climate in Eastern Europe. Pointing to the regional threat environment, Kaunas observed that such discussions would likely not be happening if Russia had not started the war in Ukraine.

The Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have stepped up defense preparations, increasing military spending and conducting broader civilian and military training exercises amid concerns regarding regional security and the posture of neighboring Russia and its ally Belarus.