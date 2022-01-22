Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Dropped in India Ahead of Galaxy A53 Launch

To the delight of budget-conscious buyers, the Samsung Galaxy A52s smartphone has received a huge price cut in India. The South Korean tech giant is notorious for slashing the prices of existing products before launching a new offering. Living up to its character, Samsung will now offer its Galaxy A52s smartphone at a significantly reduced price. In other words, Samsung fans can get their hands on a precisely selected mid-range smartphone without making a hole in their pockets.

Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India

Some 91mobile retail sources have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India has been reduced. However, Amazon’s listing for the phone still contains the original asking price. according to Quoted By SamMobile, the price drop can be exclusive to offline retail outlets. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will usually set you back INR 35,999. However, you can now get the alternative at a discounted price of INR 30,999. The price of the Samsung Galaxy A52s smartphone in India has dropped by INR 5,000.

Alternatively, you can opt for the slightly larger model that offers 8GB of RAM, and it usually sells for INR 37,499. Now, you can buy this variant for INR 32,499. Likewise, you can head straight to Samsung devices Official Website To buy the Galaxy A52s 5G for just INR 28,999. However, you need an HDFC bank credit/debit card to take advantage of this offer. Unfortunately, both variants were not available at the time of writing. This is understandable considering that the Galaxy A53 is slated to launch soon. Meanwhile, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon And Flipkart is selling the Galaxy A52s 5G at full price.

Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s features a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with FHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the phone offers a brightness of 800 nits and has a perforated screen for the front shooter. Moreover, the device runs Android 11 OS with a layer of custom skin OneUI 3.1 on top. Under the hood, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. Furthermore, the processor is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB) via a microSD card.

Other notable features include an IP67 rating, Samsung Pay, Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. Apart from that, the phone has four cameras on the back. This rear camera setup includes a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123° angle of view, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone features a 32MP camera for taking selfies and video calls. The 4500 mAh phone battery comes with 25W fast charging support.

Apart from that, the Galaxy A52s offers multiple connectivity options like USB Type-C port, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and 5G with 12 bands. The dimensions of the phone are 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm and it weighs 189 grams.