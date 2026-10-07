Samsung Galaxy S27 series to include four models and larger Ultra battery

Samsung is preparing to launch four distinct models in its Galaxy S27 series in early 2027, including a new Pro variant and a high-capacity Ultra model. Samsung is considered by far the most popular Android mobile company.

Four Models Expand the Galaxy S27 Lineup

The upcoming series will consist of the standard Galaxy S27, the Galaxy S27+, the new Galaxy S27 Pro, and the flagship Galaxy S27 Ultra. According to details shared by the leaker known as @UniverseIce, these models will feature varying display sizes: 6.27 inches for the standard model, 6.47 inches for the Pro, 6.66 inches for the Plus, and 6.89 inches for the Ultra. Certification filings with the CCC in China suggest that Samsung is standardizing production across these four configurations for a release scheduled in the first few weeks of 2027.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra New Colors ,Variants Camera & HUGE Battery Upgrades

Galaxy S27 Ultra Gets Largest Flagship Battery

The Galaxy S27 Ultra will house a 5,700 mAh battery, a notable increase from the 5,000 mAh capacity maintained in previous generations. In its place, the battery is 5,700 mAh, which implies a 14% increase regarding the previous model. The Galaxy S27 Ultra battery has a theoretical capacity of 5,700 mAh, which with its 5,534 mAh nominal capacity will be the largest battery Samsung has ever incorporated into a Galaxy S flagship mobile. El Chapuzas Informático reports that while the charging speed is marketed at 60 watts, real-world performance will likely hover between 55 and 58 watts. This shift utilizes Si-C (silicon-carbon) battery technology to increase energy density without significantly altering the physical footprint of the device. The Pro and Ultra models are expected to be the primary beneficiaries of this new power architecture.

Samsung Moves Toward Unified Rectangular Camera Island

Leaked CAD designs and accessory molds indicate that Samsung is moving toward a unified rectangular camera island for the Pro and Ultra models. Phone case manufacturers have early access to smartphone design CADs because they need that information to manufacture their cases and have them ready for when those new smartphones reach the market. El Nacional notes that this design replaces the individual lens cutouts seen in previous years, shifting to a structure that houses three primary lenses and the flash. Prototypes of the leaked cases reveal a large-surface rectangular opening in the upper left corner of the chassis, internally divided into two main blocks: the primary optical block on the left will house the main high-resolution sensor and the ultra-wide angle lens in a vertical arrangement, while the second cutout will integrate the periscope telephoto lens alongside the LED flash. While some observers have compared this aesthetic to recent Apple iPhone designs, the change is intended to accommodate internal hardware adjustments. Samsung could eliminate the fourth camera that we have in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung is integrating AI-driven software to mitigate lens flare and light reflections, a system described by El Chapuzas Informático as a computational alternative to the optical coatings used by competitors like Zeiss. The strategy of Samsung would be different from that used by manufacturers like Sony or Vivo, which use optical coatings like Zeiss T to physically reduce these reflections.

Photo: MuyComputer

Pro and Ultra Models Add Privacy Display

The Pro and Ultra models will introduce a “Privacy Display” feature, which uses hardware-level filtering to restrict viewing angles. El Nacional reports that the top-tier configuration will support up to 16 GB of LPDDR6 RAM and 1 TB of UFS 5.1 storage to facilitate local AI processing.

Model Display Size Battery Capacity Galaxy S27 6.27 inches Standard Galaxy S27 Pro 6.47 inches Si-C Enhanced Galaxy S27+ 6.66 inches Standard Galaxy S27 Ultra 6.89 inches 5,700 mAh

Samsung Justifies S27 Ultra Cost with High-End Hardware

Samsung faces pressure regarding pricing, as La Razón noted that the company recently signaled a price increase for the S26 series across major markets. The S27 Ultra is expected to justify its cost through the inclusion of high-end camera hardware and increased battery density. While the standard color palette will include black, white, navy blue, and a light pink, Samsung Shop is expected to offer exclusive color variants, including a previously unseen purple tone. Official pricing and final specifications remain subject to confirmation during the formal launch event expected in late January or February 2027.