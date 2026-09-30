Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Tab S12+ Debut with Dimensity 9500

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+ debut as flagship Android tablets hitting select markets on October 7, 2026. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and Android 17-based OneUI 9, the series features advanced multi-window layouts, Galaxy AI tools, and a seven-year software support commitment.

Hardware Architecture and Display Specifications

The hardware split between the two models defines Samsung’s premium tablet strategy for late 2026. The top-tier Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra anchors its build around a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED display. It runs at a 120Hz refresh rate with a native resolution of 2,960 x 1,848 pixels.

Step down to the Galaxy Tab S12+, and you get a 12.6-inch panel scaling down to 2,800 x 1,752 pixels. Both slates share the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 silicon. They also match software footing on Android 17 under Samsung’s OneUI 9 interface.

The Ultra model scales up its RAM, storage tiers, and cell capacity to match its expansive footprint. Energy supply relies on an 11,600mAh battery for the Ultra. The Plus variant runs on a slightly trimmed 10,600mAh cell. Both support 45W wired fast charging.

Pricing Tiers and Storage Configurations

Pricing reflects the hardware stratification across global markets starting October 7. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra commands a base price of $1,399 (€1,569/£1,399) for the baseline 12GB/256GB configuration. Higher-end variants push past that baseline, reaching up to 12GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB capacity limits.

The Galaxy Tab S12+ undercuts its larger sibling with a starting price tag of $1,199 (€1,329/£1,199) for the 12GB/256GB model. It is additionally offered in a 12GB/512GB configuration.

Both models retain physical expansion ports via a microSD card slot. The system supports up to 2TB of additional storage. Color selections across both tiers are limited to Gray and Silver.

Optical Sensors and Connectivity Standards

Imaging hardware separates the two devices further. The Ultra model features a dual-sensor rear camera array comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. The Plus model scales back to a single 13-megapixel rear camera.

Up front, both tablets house an identical 12-megapixel ultrawide camera for video calls and selfies. S Pen stylus support comes standard on both units.

Wireless networking standards split along silicon lines as well. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra adopts Wi-Fi 7 capabilities. The Galaxy Tab S12+ features Wi-Fi 6E. Both units include Bluetooth 6.0 compatibility.