Samsung Sens 810: The First Notebook with an Ergonomic Keyboard

Released by Samsung Electronics in July 1996 with a base price of $2,999, the Sens 810 notebook computer became the first portable system to feature a split ergonomic keyboard with an adjustable opening angle slider. Weighing between 7.7 and 9.6 pounds, the machine shipped with Intel Pentium processors ranging from 100 MHz to 150 MHz and ran Windows 95.

Engineering the First Split Ergonomic Keyboard in a Portable Form Factor

Samsung Electronics designed the Sens 810 in the latter half of 1995, tapping Scott Bower as vice president of sales and marketing for the computer systems division. Bower had previously worked at IBM as one of the principals behind the ThinkPad line. Rumors of the machine’s development circulated in the final week of 1995 before its official public unveiling in February 1996. Industry analysts considered Samsung behind the curve in the PC industry during the development phase, but the resulting hardware attempted to leapfrog competitors through unique mechanical design.

The defining feature of the Sens 810 was its split ergonomic keyboard. A physical slider controlled the opening angle, enabling users to adjust the alignment of the keys to match the natural positioning of their wrists. This layout drew immediate comparisons to Microsoft’s desktop Natural Keyboard and IBM’s ThinkPad 701. While the ThinkPad 701 featured a split mechanism designed to expand the keyboard past the chassis footprint when opened, the Samsung implement focused entirely on ergonomics. Alps Electric manufactured the accompanying GlidePoint touchpad.

Samsung Notebook Features Modular Bays and Pentium Processors

The notebook measured 11.7 by 9.7 by 2.5 inches and relied on an internal power supply paired with an external power brick. Samsung offered three initial configurations before later expanding options up to a 150 MHz Pentium processor. All variants utilized EDO DRAM expandable to 40 MB, PCI-based Intel chipsets, a 32-bit Cirrus Logic CL-GD7543 graphics chip, a Sound Blaster 16-compatible sound chip, stereo speakers, and a built-in microphone.

Versatility defined the internal drive bay. The removable 4×-speed CD-ROM drive resided in a carrier that users could swap out for a floppy disk drive, a second lithium-ion battery pack, or an analog TV tuner module. This tuner allowed the notebook to receive analog television broadcasts. The hardware also supported NTSC or PAL video output via composite connections, a rare capability for portables of that era. Expansion options included two PC Card slots supporting one Type III card or two Type II cards, along with serial and parallel ports, a combination PS/2 mouse and keyboard port, a game port, and an IrDA port for wireless communication. A 28.8 kbps modem, initially exclusive to the high-end model, eventually became standard across all units.

Reviewers Praise Battery Life but Criticize Build Quality

Reviewers evaluated the Sens 810 with a mixture of praise for its innovative features and criticism regarding its physical heft and stability. Bruce Brown of PC Magazine called the system performant overall, though he criticized the build quality as mediocre and the Cirrus Logic graphics chip as subpar due to limited VRAM. Writing in PC/Computing, Marty Jerome praised the specifications and noted that the machine delivered the best battery life in a roundup of eleven notebooks at 6 hours and 48 minutes, while also ranking third in graphical performance. However, Jerome concluded that the various strong components did not form a cohesive whole, pointing to the heavy travel weight and limited adjustability of the ergonomic keyboard as drawbacks.

John D. Ruley of Windows Magazine described the TFT LCD panel on higher-end configurations as outstanding and among the best available on a portable computer, while echoing concerns about the heavy weight. Rick Broida of Computer Shopper reached a similar conclusion, stating that the notebook executed many functions correctly but suffered from a heavy travel weight, lackluster video performance, and poorly designed mouse buttons. Conversely, Julie Cohen of Electronic Engineering Times delivered a negative assessment, highlighting flimsy construction with easily broken port doors and unstable Windows 95 performance marked by frequent freezes and sound-file glitches. Cohen also noted that the entry-level tier’s 8 MB of RAM barely sufficed to run the operating system and bundled software. Concurrently, tests indicated the hardware was incompatible with Windows NT 4.0.