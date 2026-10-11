San Antonio Board of Adjustment Guide: Meetings, Members and Variance Process

San Antonio Board of Adjustment Bi-Monthly Hearings

The City of San Antonio Board of Adjustment convenes quasi-judicial public hearings twice a month to evaluate property owner requests for variances, special exceptions, and appeals of administrative decisions. These proceedings take place on the first and third Monday of every month at 1 p.m. inside the designated Board Room.

Eleven-Member Board Structure and Terms

The Board of Adjustment operates under state law and local ordinance to review discretionary land-use requests. The eleven-member board includes representatives from each of San Antonio’s City Council districts alongside the Mayor, supported by six alternate members appointed by the City Council for two-year terms.

Public Access, Written Comments, and Translation Services

All meetings are open to the public, and notices are mailed out to property owners and community members near proposed variance sites. Citizens wishing to participate without attending in person can submit written comments directly to the Board of Adjustment staff via hand-delivery, mail, or email addressed to the Board of Adjustment Liaison. Additionally, the city provides Spanish translation services for these hearings, outlined under IB 560 Spanish Translation Services for Boards and Commissions, and streams proceedings online.

Development Services Case Manager Assignment

Property owners seeking a deviation from local zoning codes must submit a formal BOA Variance Application through the Development Services department. Once an application is filed, a dedicated case manager is assigned to guide the applicant through the municipal review timeline before the case is placed on an upcoming agenda.

Permitting Authorization and One-Year Denial Restrictions

When the board approves a request, the applicant receives authorization to proceed toward the formal permitting phase for their property alterations. Conversely, if the board denies an application, municipal rules prohibit filing the identical request for a period of one full year.