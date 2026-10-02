Sandra Vukusic Wins 2026 Rachel Horne Prize for MS Women’s Health Research

Professor Sandra Vukusic, MD, PhD, has been named the 2026 winner of the Rachel Horne Prize for Women’s Research in Multiple Sclerosis. The international award recognizes her two decades of studying women’s health in multiple sclerosis (MS), an estimated 3.1 million people worldwide and impacts women up to three times more frequently than men.

Multiple sclerosis is most commonly diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40, meaning many women receive a diagnosis during their core reproductive years. Vukusic has spent over twenty years dismantling these outdated assumptions through rigorous prospective research.

Sandra Vukusic Named 2026 Rachel Horne Prize Winner

As professor of neurology at the University of Lyon and Hospices Civils de Lyon, Vukusic also serves as the scientific coordinator of OFSEP, the French Multiple Sclerosis Registry. Her extensive clinical investigations led her to direct the development of the 2022 French MS society guidelines on pregnancy. These guidelines provide concrete frameworks for managing disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), reproductive assistance, breastfeeding protocols, and postpartum relapse prevention.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Pregnancy Safety: Historical medical consensus incorrectly warned women with MS against having children.

Historical medical consensus incorrectly warned women with MS against having children. Relapse Dynamics: Clinical evidence confirms that multiple sclerosis relapse rates naturally decline during gestation—particularly in the third trimester—before seeing a temporary rise in the first three months postpartum.

Clinical evidence confirms that multiple sclerosis relapse rates naturally decline during gestation—particularly in the third trimester—before seeing a temporary rise in the first three months postpartum. Proactive Treatment: Modern clinical guidelines emphasize continuous care planning, allowing patients to navigate reproductive choices without falling into therapeutic inertia or delaying necessary disease-modifying treatments.

Advancing Reproductive Counseling and Clinical Guidelines

The historical shift in how neurologists view pregnancy in MS traces back to landmark studies like the prospective Pregnancy in Multiple Sclerosis (PRIMS) trial. Originally published in 2004, the PRIMS study established that the majority of women do not experience permanent postpartum disability increases or abnormal relapse surges, debunking decades of restrictive medical advice.

Rachel Horne: Driving Force Behind the Rachel Horne Prize for Women's Research in MS

Building on these foundational findings, Vukusic’s leadership in updating national clinical protocols has transformed how physicians handle family planning discussions.

Clinical Milestones in Multiple Sclerosis and Pregnancy Research Milestone / Study Year Core Clinical Finding PRIMS Study 2004 Demonstrated that MS relapse rates drop during pregnancy, especially in the third trimester. French MS Society Guidelines 2022 Established standardized protocols for family planning, DMT management, and postpartum care under Vukusic’s direction. Rachel Horne Prize Award 2026 Honors two decades of dedicated contributions to women-specific clinical research in multiple sclerosis.

The Upcoming ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Congress in Toronto

Vukusic will formally accept the international award, which includes a $40,000 prize, at the upcoming joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Congress in Toronto, Canada, on October 23, 2026. In recent statements, she emphasized that the recognition serves as a vital reminder that women-focused research remains a critical priority for the global neurological community.

"The Power of the Unexpected" with Rachel Bitecofer, at Network NOVA's 2026 Women's Summit

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