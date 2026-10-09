Saudi Arabia Announces Sweeping Military Operation Against Houthi Targets

Saudi Arabia announced a sweeping military operation against Houthi targets in Yemen following a barrage of cross-border ballistic missile attacks that penetrated the kingdom’s airspace and caused material damage in Riyadh and Khamis Mushait. The escalation marks a sharp intensification of the regional conflict as the Saudi-led coalition responds with large-scale air and naval strikes across Yemen.

Ballistic Interceptions and Infrastructure Impact in Riyadh

The conflict spilled directly into civilian centers when air defense systems intercepted incoming ballistic projectiles over the Saudi capital and Khamis Mushait. According to the Saudi Civil Defense, debris from an intercepted missile in Riyadh showered down on a local kindergarten and a medical clinic complex. Fortunately, authorities confirmed no loss of life resulted from the falling shrapnel.

In response to the deteriorating security conditions in the airspace, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh issued urgent travel advisories, urging passengers to verify flight statuses directly with commercial carriers before heading to terminals. Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition reported destroying 136 military targets within Houthi-controlled territories, alongside three mobile ballistic missile launchers used in the strikes, including one pinpointed in Sanaa.

Operation ‘Dawn of Yemen’ and Maritime Security Operations

On the ground inside Yemen, government forces under the banner of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation pressed forward into strategic regions. Supported closely by the coalition, government troops and allied factions—such as the Giants Brigades—secured vital positions in the Kahboub front near the Bab el-Mandeb strait, alongside territorial gains in the Al-Wazi’iyah and Al-Mokha districts west of Taiz.

Photo: DW.com

Concurrently, coalition naval forces executed a targeted operation in Hodeidah governorate. The coalition stated that the maritime strike destroyed weapons depots, booby-trapped speedboats, and naval mines, effectively neutralizing an imminent threat to shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea.

Regional Alliances and Diplomatic Fallout

The renewed hostilities triggered immediate diplomatic alignments. Member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, issued strong condemnations of the Houthi attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and airports inside the kingdom, pledging full solidarity with Riyadh’s security measures.

Photo: nedaelwatan.com

This operational pivot follows recent framework agreements under the Makkah Defense Pact. Defense and political strategy committees from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey convened in Riyadh in October 2026 to operationalize mutual defense commitments, agreeing to deploy military capabilities to bolster the kingdom’s defensive readiness against cross-border threats.

United Nations and Security Council representatives renewed their appeals for an immediate cessation of hostilities, warning that escalating military maneuvers continue to exacerbate humanitarian vulnerabilities and displace civilian populations across the fractured nation.