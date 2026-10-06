Scientists Find New Way to Regenerate Knee Cartilage and Reverse Arthritis in Mice

Stanford University scientists have discovered that blocking a protein called 15-PGDH can reverse cartilage loss and prevent osteoarthritis in mice, while also stimulating new cartilage production in human joint tissue samples. The discovery, featured in Science, holds the potential to pave the way for an injection or oral medication that restores cartilage and minimizes the necessity for hip or knee replacement surgeries.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Targeting Aging Proteins: Researchers found that levels of an enzyme called 15-PGDH roughly double in knee joints with age, contributing to the gradual loss of tissue function.

Researchers found that levels of an enzyme called 15-PGDH roughly double in knee joints with age, contributing to the gradual loss of tissue function. Cellular Rejuvenation: Instead of relying on stem cells, existing cartilage cells called chondrocytes shifted toward a youthful state, producing smooth articular cartilage.

Instead of relying on stem cells, existing cartilage cells called chondrocytes shifted toward a youthful state, producing smooth articular cartilage. Preventing Post-Injury Arthritis: Treating mice with a 15-PGDH inhibitor after ACL-like injuries reduced the likelihood that the animals would develop osteoarthritis.

Molecular Mechanisms of Cartilage Degradation and Repair

Accounting for roughly $65 billion in direct yearly health care costs, osteoarthritis impacts approximately one in five adults across the United States. The degenerative joint disease occurs when articular cartilage—the smooth hyaline cartilage—breaks down due to aging, obesity, or injury. Chondrocytes begin producing inflammatory molecules while also breaking down collagen, leaving joints painful, swollen, and increasingly difficult to move.

Articular cartilage has very little ability to repair itself. To explore this phenomenon, the team of investigators examined 15-PGDH, identifying it as a gerozyme—a designation given to enzymes whose concentrations increase with age and that play a role in the progressive decline of tissue health.

By administering a small-molecule inhibitor designed to block 15-PGDH, the team observed that existing chondrocytes altered their gene expression. Cells associated with inflammation and cartilage degradation dropped, while cells responsible for forming hyaline cartilage and maintaining the extracellular matrix increased from 22% to 42%.

Helen Blau, professor of microbiology and immunology and director of the Baxter Laboratory for Stem Cell Biology, noted the unexpected nature of the cellular response. “We were looking for stem cells, but they are clearly not involved. It’s very exciting,” Blau stated.

Translational Potential and Human Tissue Testing

To evaluate whether animal findings might translate to human medicine, the researchers tested the 15-PGDH inhibitor on human cartilage samples collected from patients undergoing total knee replacement surgery. After one week of treatment, the human tissue showed reduced expression of 15-PGDH, lower activity in genes linked to cartilage degradation, and active generation of articular cartilage.

Nidhi Bhutani, associate professor of orthopaedic surgery and senior author of the study, emphasized the clinical implications of the discovery. “Until now, there has been no drug that directly treats the cause of cartilage loss. But this gerozyme inhibitor causes a dramatic regeneration of cartilage beyond that reported in response to any other drug or intervention,” Bhutani explained.

Furthermore, testing the inhibitor in mice following injuries modeled after human ACL tears demonstrated that administering the drug twice a week for four weeks protected the joints. Within a four-week window, untreated control subjects developed osteoarthritis, whereas the medicated mice exhibited more typical mobility patterns and applied greater pressure with the paw corresponding to the injured limb.

Experimental Model Intervention Observed Cellular Effect Aged Mice 15-PGDH inhibitor (systemic or intra-articular) Thickening of articular hyaline cartilage; shift of chondrocytes to youthful gene expression. Post-Injury Mice (ACL Model) 15-PGDH inhibitor administered twice weekly for 4 weeks Reduced likelihood of osteoarthritis; restoration of normal movement and weight-bearing. Human Osteoarthritic Tissue 15-PGDH inhibitor ex vivo (1 week) Reduction in degradation gene activity; regeneration of articular cartilage.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

While the prospect of regrowing joint cartilage offers significant hope for patients with osteoarthritis, the findings do not yet establish that the treatment can regrow cartilage or prevent osteoarthritis in people. Evaluating the efficacy and safety of this treatment strategy in human patients will require dedicated clinical trials focused specifically on cartilage regeneration.

Scientists Discover Way to Regrow Cartilage | Stanford Breakthrough Could Reverse Arthritis

Evaluations involving healthy human test subjects have indicated that a 15-PGDH inhibitor used to combat muscle weakness possesses an active and safe profile during Phase 1 clinical testing. Investigators are presently laying the groundwork to initiate specialized clinical evaluations focused on assessing how well the inhibitor restores joint cartilage in humans.

“Our hope is that a similar trial will be launched soon to test its effect in cartilage regeneration. We are very excited about this potential breakthrough. Imagine regrowing existing cartilage and avoiding joint replacement,” Blau said.

References

M. Science.

National Institutes of Health. Grants R01AR070864, R01AR077530, R01AG069858, and R00NS120278.