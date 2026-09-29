Scottish crime writer Peter May has died at the age of 74

Scottish crime writer and screenwriter Peter May, best known for crafting atmospheric page-turners set against the bleak backdrop of the Isle of Lewis, has died at the age of 74. May passed away on Friday at his holiday home in the south of France, leaving behind a global readership and a publishing legacy spanning more than 30 books and 15 million copies sold worldwide.

His death was announced on social media by his wife, writer Janice Hally, who shared that she had “no words to express the loss.“ Tributes quickly followed from across the literary and political spheres, celebrating the author’s narrative reach, his deep affection for Scottish landscapes, and his personal generosity within the creative community.””

The Lewis Trilogy and International Acclaim

May achieved global renown with his Lewis Trilogy, a sequence of dark, moody thrillers that began with The Blackhouse in 2011. Centred on Fin Macleod, a Lewis-born detective living in Edinburgh whose personal life is in turmoil, the novel vividly captured the harsh climate and insular traditions of the Outer Hebrides. In his evocative descriptions, the stark beauty of the islands was mirrored only by the grim secrets harboured by their residents.

Getting the first installment into print was an uphill battle. Rejected by numerous British publishers, The Blackhouse was initially picked up by a French publisher, where it won awards both there and in America before being acquired by Quercus in this country and spending several weeks in the bestseller charts. It was followed by The Lewis Man in 2012 and The Chess Men in 2013. He later returned to the islands for The Black Loch in 2024, a sequel to the trilogy.

From Investigative Journalism to Television and Fiction

Before establishing himself as a fixture of contemporary crime fiction, May spent years working as a journalist. At age 26, he published his first novel, The Reporter, in 1976. After the book was adapted as a BBC drama series, he left journalism for television. Over the fifteen years that followed, he became a scriptwriter and producer on two series, Take the High Road and the Gaelic-language, Isle of Lewis-set Machair, which was filmed in the Outer Hebrides.

Working on Machair deeply connected May to the landscapes that would later define his literary career. Beyond his Hebridean stories, he penned the China Thrillers series—inspired by an exploratory 1980s trip across the border from Hong Kong to Shenzhen—and the French-set Enzo Files, both of which featured characters who reflected his growing interest in forensic science. His long-term publisher and close friend Jon Riley remembered him warmly, describing him as one of the most popular and loved crime writers of his generation whose warmth and generosity earned him deep affection among colleagues and readers alike.

Final Manuscript and Legacy

Though May had previously announced his retirement to spend time with his wife, he discovered he had one final story left in him. He delivered the manuscript for Island of the Dead—set on a fictional version of island St Kilda—in July of this year. The novel is scheduled for publication in January, and May had been preparing for a farewell tour of Scotland and Lewis to coincide with its release.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney paid tribute to the author, praising his stunning descriptions of precious Scottish landscapes. Meanwhile, representatives from the Bloody Scotland crime writing festival remembered him as a gracious and generous presence.