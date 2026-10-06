SEBI says Jane Street document demands stall manipulation probe

India’s Securities and Exchange Board of India termed Jane Street Group LLC’s persistent demands for additional documents a dilatory maneuver. The regulatory body pushed back against the Wall Street trading firm during proceedings at the Securities Appellate Tribunal, arguing the requests serve merely to stall an ongoing market manipulation investigation.

The regulatory confrontation centers on accusations that Jane Street impacted stock pricing within the NSE Nifty Bank Index, a foundational benchmark for heavily traded options contracts. According to cfo.economictimes.indiatimes.com, the conflict escalated on Tuesday when Gaurav Joshi, a lawyer representing SEBI, opened arguments with a Hindi proverb roughly translated to “the thief reprimanding the police.” The legal counsel maintained that the proprietary trading giant is attempting to scrutinize regulatory conduct rather than answer for its specific trading behavior.

Regulatory Standpoint and Dispute Details

Escrow Action: SEBI’s July 3, 2025 interim order temporarily banned Jane Street from trading in Indian securities and ordered the seizure of 48.4 billion rupees ($503 million) of alleged unlawful gains, which the firm deposited into an escrow account without resuming trading.

SEBI’s July 3, 2025 interim order temporarily banned Jane Street from trading in Indian securities and ordered the seizure of 48.4 billion rupees ($503 million) of alleged unlawful gains, which the firm deposited into an escrow account without resuming trading. Data Volume: SEBI countered that it has already provided more than 10 gigabytes of data, asserting it is only required to share documents directly relied upon in the show-cause notice.

SEBI countered that it has already provided more than 10 gigabytes of data, asserting it is only required to share documents directly relied upon in the show-cause notice. Cross-Market Positions: Legal arguments highlighted by thehindubusinessline.com noted that the firm took ₹4,370 crore in index futures alongside a reverse position worth over ₹32,000 crore in options, creating profits and losses split between its Singapore and Indian entities.

Legal Arguments at the Securities Appellate Tribunal

The tribunal hearing, which began on Tuesday and is slated to continue on Wednesday, highlights a fundamental disagreement over evidentiary disclosure requirements during an active probe. SEBI’s counsel argued that furnishing extensive internal communications and additional investigative files could compromise the integrity of the ongoing examination. The regulator emphasized that Jane Street has successfully delayed the resolution of the matter for a year and a half.

Photo: thehindubusinessline.com

Jane Street mounted its defense by questioning the initial genesis of the investigation. The firm pointed to earlier reviews by SEBI’s surveillance department and the National Stock Exchange that initially cleared it of manipulation. However, the regulator dismissed those prior assessments as preliminary findings and pre-investigative reviews, noting that the trading firm had disregarded a caution letter previously issued by the NSE.

Metric / Action Details Interim Order Date July 3, 2025 Seizure Amount 48.4 billion rupees ($503 million) Data Furnished by SEBI Over 10 GB of material Index Affected NSE Nifty Bank Index

Global Implications for Derivatives Markets

The outcome of this tribunal battle carries significant weight for international institutional investors operating within India’s derivatives ecosystem. As one of the world’s largest derivatives markets, regulatory oversight and transparency expectations remain paramount for foreign portfolio investors. The strict enforcement stance adopted by SEBI signals a rigorous approach to cross-market trading strategies, particularly involving complex index options and futures positioning.

Photo: cfo.economictimes.indiatimes.com

Legal proceedings are scheduled to resume, with the tribunal expected to hear further submissions as Jane Street’s representatives prepare their defense responses following the conclusion of SEBI’s arguments.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.