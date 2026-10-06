SEC Issues Five-Year Innovation Exemption for Onchain Tokenized Stock Trading

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a five-year conditional innovation exemption on September 17, 2026, creating a narrow legal path for tokenized versions of U.S.-listed equities and exchange-traded products to trade onchain through permissioned automated market makers without registering as national exchanges or dealers.

The Bottom Line

Regulatory Framework: Tokenized Securities Venues (TSVs) and liquidity providers receive temporary exemptions from the 1934 Exchange Act through September 17, 2031, though strict caps and centralized management rules apply.

Tokenized Securities Venues (TSVs) and liquidity providers receive temporary exemptions from the 1934 Exchange Act through September 17, 2031, though strict caps and centralized management rules apply. Issuer Control: Public companies gain a novel 30-day notice-and-objection mechanism to block third-party tokenized versions of their stock from trading on specific TSVs.

Public companies gain a novel 30-day notice-and-objection mechanism to block third-party tokenized versions of their stock from trading on specific TSVs. Market Limitations: Synthetic tokens, derivatives, rights, and warrants are strictly excluded, and primary offerings cannot occur on these venues.

How the SEC Exemption Establishes Centralized Onchain Trading

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued its long-previewed Innovation Exemption, granting two temporary, conditional exemptions designed to allow tokenized versions of National Market System (NMS) stocks to trade onchain. The order runs through September 17, 2031, and is immediately effective. The first exemption relieves “tokenized securities venues” (TSVs)—permissioned trading platforms utilizing automated market makers (AMMs) and liquidity pools—from the definition of an “exchange” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The second exempts liquidity providers operating within those pools, known as Covered Firms, from the definition of a “dealer.”

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins emphasized the scope of the policy during its rollout, stating, Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission is taking a significant step forward, within its statutory authority, to bring America’s capital markets into the digital age by facilitating onchain trading of certain tokenized stocks through the ‘Innovation Exemption.’ At the same time, Atkins warned that the five-year experiment must eventually be followed by durable rulemaking as capital markets evolve.

This regulatory action arrived just two days after the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act failed to advance in the U.S. Senate when supporters fell short of the required 60-vote threshold. The legislative gridlock underscored that the Commission is proceeding through exemptive relief rather than waiting for congressional action.

Operational Tier Symbol Limit Volume Cap (% of ADV) Tier 1 Venues 75 symbols 0.25% Tier 2 Venues 250 symbols 2.5%

Operational Guardrails and Issuer Objections for Tokenized NMS Stock

The framework is not for decentralized exchanges operating solely through immutable code; TSVs must be centrally managed to qualify. Eligible assets are limited strictly to issuer-tokenized NMS stock or third-party tokenized stock that provides “the same rights and privileges” as the underlying conventional shares, including identical voting rights and dividend entitlements. Synthetic tokens, wrapped tokens linked to NMS stock, rights, and warrants are excluded from the scope.

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Furthermore, when a TSV seeks to trade shares tokenized by an unaffiliated third party, it must deliver formal written notice to the issuing company. Issuers have a 30-day window to register an objection, which permanently bars that specific venue from listing the token.

Additional operational mandates require TSVs to enforce synchronized trading halts whenever the underlying stock halts on its primary listing exchange, maintain public transparency for transaction data, and deploy underlying smart contracts on public, permissionless blockchains.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.