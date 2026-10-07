Shafiqullah Ghafari Signs One-Year Contract Extension with Durham

According to Cricket World, Durham leg-spin bowler Shafiqullah Ghafari has extended his stay by signing a one-year contract extension that keeps him at the club through the 2027 season, following a standout year where he claimed 16 wickets in 10 matches to finish as the county’s top wicket-taker in the One-Day Cup.

Ghafari Helps Drive Durham to One-Day Cup Semi-Finals

The 24-year-old spinner played a central role in driving Durham to the One-Day Cup semi-finals during the 2026 campaign. That performance anchored his status as a regular and reliable contributor to Durham’s white-ball bowling attack.

Durham Director of Cricket and High-Performance Coaching Ryan Campbell highlighted Ghafari’s impact during the limited-overs run, noting the bowler’s ability to operate effectively under pressure. With an established summer in county cricket completed, the coaching staff anticipates further growth across both red and white-ball formats once a new pre-season gets underway.

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Competition Appearances / Matches Wickets Key Performance 2026 One-Day Cup 10 16 4-36 vs. Lancashire 2025 County Stint 2 5 Richmondshire (NYSD Premier League) 23 65

Pathway from International Age-Group Star to County Regular

Ghafari’s journey to a secured county contract spans international and grassroots tiers. Born in Afghanistan, he first caught global attention during the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, where he claimed 16 wickets, including a record-setting haul of 6-15 for an Afghanistan bowler in the tournament. After successfully claiming asylum in England, Ghafari maintained high performance levels outside of the immediate county structure.

In addition to his duties with the county, Ghafari picked up 65 wickets across 23 matches for Richmondshire during his 2026 stint in the North Yorkshire and South Durham Premier League. Cricket World notes that across four seasons with Richmondshire, he has accumulated 345 wickets while nearing 2,000 runs, proving his sustained durability and all-round utility in club-level fixtures.

Transitioning Toward Red-Ball Integration in 2027

While Ghafari made his primary mark in limited-overs fixtures this past season, his involvement in the longer format remains a focal point for his development. He featured once in Durham’s County Championship Division Two campaign, stepping into the side for the final promotion-clinching fixture against Lancashire.

Reflecting on his trajectory with the club, Ghafari expressed satisfaction with his role. “I have enjoyed being part of this team over the last couple of years and contributing when I can,” Ghafari told the Durham club website. “It was great to play a part in the One-Day Cup and hopefully I can continue to take wickets for Durham across all formats into next season.”

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