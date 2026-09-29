Shaun Freeman banned from Shrewsbury town centre for chicken theft

Shaun Freeman Banned from Shrewsbury Town Centre After Decades of Shoplifting

Shaun Freeman, a 57-year-old repeat offender from Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, has been barred from entering Shrewsbury town centre for three years following a conviction for stealing sliced Delamere chicken from a local Home Bargains store.

Freeman admitted to the December 3 theft, adding another chapter to a decades-long record of stealing from shops across the town. His criminal history includes a previous prison sentence for causing death by dangerous driving.

The Terms of the Criminal Behaviour Order and Financial Penalties

Magistrates imposed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) designed to curb Freeman’s persistent anti-social habits. Alongside the three-year ban covering the entirety of Shrewsbury town centre, the order specifically prohibits him from stepping foot inside the Abbey Foregate Home Bargains, the Asda store on Old Potts Way, and the Co-op on Sutton Road. Furthermore, the court ruled that Freeman must not drink in public.

In addition to the CBO, the court handed down a two-year conditional discharge. This legal mechanism means Freeman could be resentenced more harshly for this offence if he commits another crime in that timeframe. Magistrates also ordered him to pay £85 in prosecution costs alongside the £4 compensation owed for the stolen chicken.

Police Response and Public Protection Priorities

“CBOs are put in place to protect the public from persistent anti-social and threatening behaviour, and we will take robust action against anyone who chooses to ignore them in the town centre,” PCSO Bradley stated. Police have pledged to maintain strict enforcement against any breaches that impact residents, businesses and visitors in Shrewsbury town centre.