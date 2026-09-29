Singapore Airlines Revamps In-Flight Dining Menu Across All Cabin Classes

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is launching a major in-flight dining overhaul, introducing more than 100 new and refreshed items across all cabin classes. The menu expansion, which falls under the carrier’s SIA Chefs’ Selection category, is currently being rolled out ahead of a broader upgrade to the airline’s cabin features scheduled for November.

Expanded Menu Offerings

The new culinary additions span appetisers, main courses, and desserts tailored to different cabin tiers. Economy-class passengers can choose from new dishes such as roasted chicken breast and oriental-style fish with yellow bean sauce. Premium economy travellers will have access to options including Irish lamb stew and chicken stroganoff.

Business-class passengers are receiving a variety of new selections, ranging from prawn cocktail and roasted cauliflower steak to Singapore-style prawn noodle soup and Indonesian dishes like jackfruit opor with blue pea rice. First-class and Suites passengers—the latter being the first-class equivalent on A380 flights—can select from premium options such as poached Maine lobster with champagne sauce and beef short rib sambal percik.

Upcoming Cabin and Service Upgrades

In addition to the food menu, the airline is introducing luxury wine and spirit options for passengers in business class, first class, and Suites. Starting in November, these premium cabins will also feature new custom-designed tableware created in collaboration with the French luxury brand Christofle. According to the airline, this marks the first time that Christofle chinaware will be used on board a commercial flight.

Photo: forums.hardwarezone.com.sg

These dining enhancements precede the launch of new cabin features, including next-generation seats and a revamped in-flight entertainment system. Among the upcoming changes is a new first-class seat design, set to launch on Nov 7, which will enable companion dining by allowing passengers to convert their seating area into a shared space.