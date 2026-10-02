Singapore Private Home Prices Rise 1.4% While HDB Resale Values Dip in Q3

HDB Resale Prices Dip 0.2% in Third Consecutive Quarterly Decline

Prices of Housing Board resale flats in Singapore fell by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2026, marking the third straight quarter of price contractions, according to flash estimates published on Oct 1. The slight downward adjustment occurred despite the lifting of a 15-month wait-out period for private property downgraders, challenging initial expectations of a market surge.

The Bottom Line

Resale Contraction: HDB resale prices dropped 0.2% in Q3 2026, following a 0.1% dip in Q1 and a 0.3% drop in Q2, continuing a multi-quarter cooling trend.

HDB resale prices dropped 0.2% in Q3 2026, following a 0.1% dip in Q1 and a 0.3% drop in Q2, continuing a multi-quarter cooling trend. Transaction Volume Growth: Total HDB resale transactions rose 5.2% year-on-year to 7,528 units, up from 7,157 units in the same period of 2025.

Total HDB resale transactions rose 5.2% year-on-year to 7,528 units, up from 7,157 units in the same period of 2025. Private Market Divergence: While public housing resale values softened, private residential property prices accelerated upward, gaining 1.4% in the third quarter.

Transaction Volumes Rise as Resale Values Ease

The third quarter registered 7,528 HDB resale transactions, representing a 5.2% increase compared with the 7,157 units recorded during the same period in 2025. This volume expansion coincided with the government’s decision on July 28 to lift the 15-month wait-out period previously imposed on private property owners looking to purchase public resale flats.

HDB indicated that it has not observed a significant increase in the prices and number of resale flats purchased by private property downgraders following the lifting of the 15-month wait-out period.

Divergent Drivers Across Million-Dollar and Landed Segments

Market analysts offered varying perspectives on how policy shifts and new supply are filtering through different tiers of the housing market. Lee Sze Teck, senior director of data analytics at real estate agency Huttons Asia, observed that the number of million-dollar HDB flats sold rose to 597 units in the third quarter, up from 491 units in the previous quarter. This activity was heavily concentrated in larger unit types in mature estates like Toa Payoh, Queenstown, and Bukit Merah, driven likely by private property downgraders.

Private Residential Sector Accelerates Amid Lower New-Home Sales

In contrast to the public resale market, private residential prices climbed 1.4% in the third quarter of 2026, accelerating from the 0.5% gain recorded in the second quarter. According to flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), this marked the eighth consecutive quarter of private price gains.

Photo: The Business Times

The primary catalyst for the private sector increase was the landed housing segment, which rose 2.8% in Q3 following a 2.5% increase in the previous quarter. Non-landed private home prices also rebounded, rising 0.9% and reversing the 0.1% decline seen in Q2. Meanwhile, developer sales fell; Huttons Asia estimated that about 1,100 new homes were sold in the third quarter, representing the lowest number of units sold in the third quarter of the year since 1998, constrained primarily by a limited launch calendar.

Housing Segment Q3 2026 Price Movement Previous Quarter Movement Key Market Indicator HDB Resale Flats -0.2% -0.3% 7,528 transactions (+5.2% YoY) Private Residential (Overall) +1.4% +0.5% 8th consecutive quarter of gains Private Landed Homes +2.8% +2.5% Up 4.9% across the first nine months Private Non-Landed Homes +0.9% -0.1% OCR suburban segment led with +2.2%

Upcoming Supply Schedules and Fourth-Quarter Projections

Property strategists anticipate a potential transactional rebound in the final quarter of the year as developers introduce major new project pipelines. Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group, noted that upcoming launches such as the 570-unit Lucerne Grand, the 1,268-unit Thomson Reserve, and the 133-unit The Serra will introduce approximately 2,000 new private housing units to the market.

Photo: Yahoo News Singapore

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.