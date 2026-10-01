Russian singer Monetochka relocated to Vilnius, Lithuania, following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Initially viewing the city as a temporary stopover, the artist now considers staying permanently, citing a deep comfort with the local pace of life and community integration.

Four Years of Exile in the Baltic Capital

Yet, years into her life abroad, the singer finds herself deeply rooted in the green, bike-friendly neighborhoods of Vilnius. She notes that her day-to-day existence in the city often feels more settled and comfortable than her previous life in Moscow, despite having spent less time overall in the Lithuanian capital.

Bicycles, Parks, and Daily Life in Vilnius

Her routine now revolves around the unhurried rhythm of local life. Riding a bicycle with her children in tow, Monetochka has grown intimately familiar with neighborhood parks, cultural venues, and the local culinary spots. While she acknowledges that the profound displacement of exile leaves a permanent mark—stating that she may never truly “belong” anywhere in the traditional sense outside of her immediate family and creative circle—the practical reality of her daily existence points toward a lasting stay.

Embracing the Kaziukas Fair and Local Markets

Adapting to life in Lithuania involved embracing local cultural touchstones, most notably the historic “Kaziukas” fair. Held annually, the traditional market serves as a temporal anchor for the singer, who measures her years in exile by the number of fairs she has attended. From collecting handmade ceramic plates to sourcing traditional crafts, these localized rituals have replaced the digital convenience of online shopping with tangible community connections.

Civic Fabric and Community Integration

This integration extends to the historic Kalvarijos Market, which serves as a social hub where she is recognized simply as a regular shopper rather than a public figure. Immersed in the routine of haggling with local vendors, exchanging cooking tips with neighborhood chefs, and frequenting local specialty stalls, Monetochka has woven herself into the civic fabric of Vilnius. This slower, more deliberate pace has ultimately fostered a balanced environment for her family life and creative output following demanding international tours.