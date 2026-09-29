South Korean Parents Face High Costs and Waitlists for RSV Shot

As the autumn and winter respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season approaches in South Korea, parents face steep out-of-pocket costs ranging from 500,000 to 700,000 won for the single-dose preventive antibody nirsevimab (marketed as Beyfortus), which is currently not covered by national health insurance, forcing a choice between months-long hospital waitlists or expensive private clinic fees.

Financial Barriers and Extended Waitlists Face Parents Seeking RSV Protection

With seasonal viral spikes looming, South Korean families with infants are navigating a difficult medical access bottleneck. Lee Mo, a 40-year-old parent in Seoul, detailed the dilemma after booking an appointment at a university hospital for a four-month-old infant. Although the major medical center offered a lower total price around 500,000 won, the high demand created a one-month booking delay.

Another parent, 38-year-old Kim Mo, opted for a local pediatric clinic charging 650,000 won for a five-month-old daughter rather than wait indefinitely. The calculus for these families involves weighing immediate financial outlay against the acute risk of emergency room visits or hospital admissions driven by lower respiratory tract infections.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What is nirsevimab? It is an antibody that provides immunity against respiratory syncytial virus for infants entering their first RSV season.

It is an antibody that provides immunity against respiratory syncytial virus for infants entering their first RSV season. Why the financial strain? Because the drug is not currently covered by national support, families must absorb the entire cost, which runs up to 700,000 won per dose.

Epidemiological Burden and the Evolution of RSV Prevention

Respiratory syncytial virus is a highly contagious acute viral pathogen. It exhibits an average incubation period of four to six days, causing symptoms such as runny nose, coughing, and sore throat, and can lead to lower respiratory tract infections like bronchiolitis or pneumonia in infants. Especially neonates and infants facing their first RSV season are the main targets for the preventive antibody.

Historically, RSV preventive antibodies were used mainly for infants at high risk, such as premature infants or those with congenital heart disease. Existing preventive antibody palivizumab required up to 5 doses, one per month during the season. The introduction of nirsevimab (Beyfortus) in South Korea, which allows one to get through one RSV season with a single administration, increased interest among parents of general infants. Public awareness of these infection risks surged following a 2023 outbreak at a postpartum care center in Seoul’s Gangnam district, where five newborns were infected and three required hospital admission.

Comparative Cost and Access Framework

Healthcare Setting Estimated Cost (KRW) Appointment Wait Time University/Major Hospitals ~500,000 won 1 to 2 months (e.g., mid-November) Neighborhood Pediatric Clinics 600,000 – 700,000 won 2 to 3 days

Policy Debates and Government Review of National Subsidies

The high out-of-pocket expenditure has led many parents to forgo the immunization entirely, relying instead on minimizing public outings during the infant’s early months. Advocacy from affected families calls for government support to lower the burden for parents.

South Korea’s Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) is currently evaluating the feasibility of national support. KDCA officials note that determining whether to provide state support requires a comprehensive review encompassing disease characteristics, preventive efficacy, and fiscal resources, with ongoing monitoring of seasonal infection patterns.