South Korean securities firm housing loans rise 26.6% through August

Domestic securities firm employees in South Korea increased their corporate housing loan balances by 26.6% year-to-date through August, driven by stricter external borrowing regulations and surging property demand in Seoul. Institutions reported 1,758억원 in outstanding loans, outstripping prior annual growth rates as workers bypassed standard debt-to-income caps.

Securities Firms See Loan Growth and Regulatory Arbitrage

Loan Growth Velocity: Outstanding balances across 29 securities firms reached 1758억원 by August, marking a 26.6% increase from the end of last year.

Outstanding balances across 29 securities firms reached 1758억원 by August, marking a 26.6% increase from the end of last year. Regulatory Arbitrage: Internal corporate loans are exempt from total debt service ratio (DSR) caps, insulating employees from broader banking sector tightening.

Internal corporate loans are exempt from total debt service ratio (DSR) caps, insulating employees from broader banking sector tightening. Industry Concentration: NH Investment & Securities and Mirae Asset Securities lead the sector in aggregate loan balances and participating headcount, respectively.

Housing Loan Balances Jump 26.6% Since Last Year

Data submitted to lawmaker Song Eon-seok by the Financial Supervisory Service reveals that 29 domestic brokerages recorded 1758억원 in housing loan balances at the close of August. This figure represents a 26.6% jump from the 1389억원 recorded at the end of last year and sits at double the total volume from year-end 2022. During the first eight months of this year alone, balances expanded by 369억원, exceeding the full-year increase of 256억원 seen last year by 44%. Growth in 2023 and 2024 stood at 103억원 and 180억원, respectively.

The expansion aligns with a broader push by financial authorities to cool residential property markets. Financial regulators instituted tightening measures, including ceilings on mortgage lending limits between 200 million and 600 million won based on property values. However, because corporate housing loans provided by employers do not factor into standard debt service ratio (DSR) calculations, employees at well-capitalized firms retained access to liquidity that commercial banks could not offer. Similar corporate lending programs at conglomerates like Samsung Electronics have driven localized buying pressure, particularly in satellite cities such as Dongtan.

More Brokerage Employees Utilize Internal Housing Loans

Participation rates among brokerage personnel scaled alongside the monetary totals. A total of 2733 employees utilized internal housing loans by August, representing an increase of 383 workers since last year. That growth rate exceeds the previous year’s full-year increase of 233 participants by 16.3%.

Securities Firm Outstanding Loan Balance (KRW) Total Borrowing Employees NH Investment & Securities 288억원 332 Mirae Asset Securities 271억원 683 KB Securities 247억원 196 Hana Securities 170억원 Not Disclosed Toss Securities 161억원 225

Among individual institutions, NH Investment & Securities reported the highest aggregate balance at 288억원 across 332 borrowers. Mirae Asset Securities held the second-largest portfolio at 271억원 while recording the highest headcount utilization, with 683 employees taking up the benefit. KB Securities followed with 247억원 across 196 users, alongside Hana Securities at 170억원 and Toss Securities at 161억원 utilized by 225 employees. Shinhan Investment Corp. also registered high participation, rounding out the top tiers with 189 borrowers.

Subsidized Yields Versus Commercial Benchmarks

Participating brokerages fund these programs by applying preferential interest rates ranging between 0% and 4.6% on principal amounts capped typically between 50 million and 160 million won. These terms undercut commercial retail financing. The Bank of Korea calculated the average new-issue mortgage rate at 4.66% as of August, leaving corporate programs significantly cheaper than open-market alternatives.

At the extreme end, firms such as Eugene Investment & Securities extend zero-interest terms for principal amounts under 20 million won. This structural disparity has reignited debates regarding housing market equity. Lawmaker Song Eon-seok noted that access to housing capital increasingly depends on corporate affiliation rather than uniform lending standards, pointing to the structural advantages enjoyed by employees of cash-rich financial institutions and major conglomerates.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.