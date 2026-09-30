Sports Industry Shorts: Honda HRC, England Golf & Cardiff Rugby

Honda Racing Corporation has appointed THE·TEAM to lead its commercial partner search for MotoGP ahead of new 2027 technical regulations, while Your Golf Travel expands its partnership with England Golf at the Women & Girls Summit, and Brains Brewery returns to Cardiff Arms Park for Cardiff Rugby’s 150th season.

Market Impact

MotoGP Commercial Valuation: THE·TEAM’s mandate targets a global broadcast audience exceeding 22 million per event, aiming to capitalize on 3.6 million race attendees from the 2025 season.

THE·TEAM’s mandate targets a global broadcast audience exceeding 22 million per event, aiming to capitalize on 3.6 million race attendees from the 2025 season. Amateur Golf Engagement: Your Golf Travel deepens its footprint in women’s golf infrastructure, building on its ambassador relationship with European Solheim Cup Captain Anna Nordqvist.

Your Golf Travel deepens its footprint in women’s golf infrastructure, building on its ambassador relationship with European Solheim Cup Captain Anna Nordqvist. Stadium Commercial Portfolios: Cardiff Rugby secures a pouring partner for its 150th season, anchoring local heritage brands back into the Arms Park matchday experience.

Honda and THE·TEAM Target 2027 MotoGP Commercial Era

Honda Racing Corporation has enlisted global sports, music, and entertainment agency THE·TEAM to spearhead the hunt for new commercial partners for its Honda HRC MotoGP operation. Working alongside HRC’s internal commercial team, the agency will identify and secure major brand partnerships as the manufacturer recalibrates its commercial proposition ahead of sweeping technical regulations scheduled for 2027.

This assignment marks THE·TEAM’s first dedicated rights sales appointment in MotoGP, broadening its motorsport footprint beyond its established work in Formula 1. The agency already maintains a presence in motorcycle racing through rider representation, including David Alonso. Mitsuharu Funase, General Manager of Race Planning and Operation Office at Honda Motor Co., Ltd., emphasized that developing long-term commercial relationships remains critical as the premier class transitions into its next regulatory cycle.

England Golf and Your Golf Travel Expand Inclusion Initiatives

Your Golf Travel has intensified its collaboration with England Golf by signing on as a sponsor of the governing body’s Women & Girls Summit in October. The golf travel company, which has partnered with England Golf since 2023 and currently sponsors the Race to Woodhall Spa amateur competition, aims to bolster industry discussions centered on participation growth and welcoming club environments.

The summit features Olympic champion Dame Denise Lewis as a keynote speaker, addressing industry leaders, club representatives, and volunteers. Emma Highwood, Head of Women’s Development at England Golf, noted that the partnership reflects a shared ambition to foster lasting change across the sport. The activation follows Your Golf Travel’s signing of the Respect in Golf pledge in 2025 and its existing ambassador alignment with European Solheim Cup Captain Anna Nordqvist.

Brains Brewery Returns to Cardiff Arms Park

Cardiff Rugby has welcomed the return of Brains Brewery to Cardiff Arms Park via a new three-year pouring partnership. As the rugby club celebrates its 150th season, the Cardiff-founded brewer will supply matchday products including Barry Island IPA, SA Keg, and Rev James to supporters.

Founded in 1882, Brains re-establishes its commercial footprint across Welsh sporting venues following recent returns to the Principality Stadium and Sophia Gardens, alongside its ongoing role at the Green Man Festival. For Cardiff Rugby, the agreement adds a locally established Welsh brand to its commercial portfolio during a significant anniversary season.