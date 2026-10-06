Ställbergs Gruva Leaders Receive Grant From Bildkonstnärsfonden

Ställbergs gruva, the mine turned contemporary arts center in Ljusnarsbergs kommun, has been awarded a 150,000 kronor grant from Bildkonstnärsfonden to support its ongoing cultural initiatives.

The Bottom Line

Ställbergs gruva has been awarded a 150,000 kronor Dynamostipendium by Bildkonstnärsfonden.

The grant recognizes artistic leaders Anja Bergdahl, Karin Linderoth, Eric Sjögren, and co-founder Carl-Oscar Sjögren.

Located in Bergslagen, the former mine has operated as an art and culture center since 2012.

Dynamostipendium Awarded to Ställbergs Gruva Leaders

Bildkonstnärsfonden has awarded its Dynamostipendium to the creative minds driving Ställbergs gruva. The recipients of the 150,000 kronor grant are artistic leaders Anja Bergdahl, Karin Linderoth, Eric Sjögren, and co-founder Carl-Oscar Sjögren. The foundation’s grants highlight individuals who take independent initiatives to establish new arenas within contemporary visual and form art.

In its official jury motivation, the committee stated: “Tillsammans skapar de en viktig plats där former för konstnärligt arbete ständigt tillåts förnyas och omförhandlas,” acknowledging how the team fosters a vital environment where methods of artistic work are continuously renewed and renegotiated.

From Industrial Mining to Contemporary Arts Center in Bergslagen

Situated in Ljusnarsbergs kommun within the Bergslagen region, the site carries a deep industrial history. Mining operations at Ställbergs gruva ceased in 1977. In 2012, the property was opened again as an art and culture center.

Photo: nyheter24.se

The cultural revitalization is managed by the organization The Non Existent Center. The former mining facility has transformed into a center for exhibitions, performances, and artistic collaborations.

Grant Detail Information Recipient Organization The Non Existent Center (Ställbergs gruva) Grant Amount 150,000 kronor Awarding Body Bildkonstnärsfonden Key Recipients Anja Bergdahl, Karin Linderoth, Eric Sjögren, Carl-Oscar Sjögren Location Ljusnarsbergs kommun, Bergslagen

Future Implications for Independent Art Arenas

The infusion of funding from Bildkonstnärsfonden provides financial backing for cultural hubs. By honoring the leaders behind Ställbergs gruva, the Dynamostipendium emphasizes the importance of cultural institutions that repurpose industrial heritage sites for contemporary creative expression.