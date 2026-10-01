Starodubtseva vs Charaeva at WTA Beijing 2026: October 1 Live Stream

The China Open 2026 brings professional women’s tennis to the National Tennis Center in Beijing, featuring a matchup between Yuliia Starodubtseva and Alina Charaeva on October 1, 2026, at 06:00 MSK, as part of the premier WTA 1000 hard-court tournament running from September 28 to October 11.

Match Schedule and Tournament Context at the National Tennis Center

The autumn Asian swing of the professional tennis calendar hits a high-profile milestone in the Chinese capital. The China Open 2026 occupies a central position as a WTA 1000 event, drawing top-tier talent from across the global tour to compete on the outdoor hard courts of Beijing’s National Tennis Center. Matches span from late September through mid-October, positioning this tournament as a critical proving ground for players seeking late-season ranking points.

Among the day’s scheduled fixtures, Yuliia Starodubtseva faces Alina Charaeva in a contest set to begin at 06:00 Moscow time on October 1, 2026. The encounter forms part of a dense daily schedule covering both ATP and WTA tournament action in the region.

Broadcast Options and Viewing Details

Viewers looking to follow the match live can access multiple streams featuring different commentary options. Broadcast providers offer alternative viewing windows for the Yuliia Starodubtseva versus Alina Charaeva fixture, allowing audiences to switch feeds if an individual player encounters technical difficulties or to select preferred broadcast teams.

Tournament Details Information Event China Open 2026 (WTA 1000) Location National Tennis Center, Beijing, China Surface Outdoor Hard Court Matchup Yuliia Starodubtseva vs. Alina Charaeva Date and Time October 1, 2026, at 06:00 MSK

Coverage begins promptly at 06:00 MSK on October 1, 2026. Fans can access the live streams through designated online platforms covering today’s tennis schedule, with updated links provided for continuous viewing.