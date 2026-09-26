Stock tokenization could drive blockchain adoption for public equities

Stock tokenization is emerging as a potential inflection point for blockchain adoption, drawing strategic parallels to Amazon’s 1994 entrance into e-commerce via books. Market analysis from Token Terminal highlights that while public equities represent one of the world’s largest asset classes, only $2.8 billion—excluding exchange-traded funds—is currently represented onchain, exposing a massive structural gap.

The Structural Analogy to 1994 E-Commerce

When Jeff Bezos launched Amazon in 1994, the internet did not redefine what a book actually was. Instead, the technology transformed the surrounding user experience by unlocking a significantly larger catalog, continuous 24/7 availability, and advanced search and discovery tools.

The same logic applies to public equities on distributed ledgers. The underlying security remains fundamentally unchanged. However, tokenizing these assets introduces immediate operational efficiencies, including broader global accessibility, continuous trading and settlement cycles, and easy interoperability across lending, borrowing, and collateral markets.

The core proposition relies entirely on improving the customer and institutional experience rather than inventing a novel financial instrument.

Addressing the $2.8 Billion Onchain Gap

Public equities constitute a multi-trillion-dollar global market, yet their footprint within decentralized infrastructure remains microscopic. With only $2.8 billion currently tokenized outside of ETFs, the delta between traditional capital markets and distributed ledger technology is difficult to ignore.

This exact dynamic mirrors the market conditions Bezos targeted three decades ago. By identifying a massive, highly liquid existing market hampered by legacy distribution models, early digital infrastructure can dramatically scale the utility of the underlying asset.

By migrating a familiar asset class onto a modern technological substrate, tokenization could serve as the primary gateway that brings traditional institutional capital into onchain finance.

Operational Implications for Global Markets

Moving public equities onto blockchain infrastructure addresses several long-standing friction points inherent in legacy clearing and settlement systems:

Continuous Liquidity: Eliminating rigid market operating hours in favor of 24/7 execution capabilities.

Eliminating rigid market operating hours in favor of 24/7 execution capabilities. Capital Efficiency: Streamlining collateral management by enabling instant peer-to-peer transfers across decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

Streamlining collateral management by enabling instant peer-to-peer transfers across decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Global Access: Reducing geographic barriers for retail and institutional participants alike.

While comparisons to historical technological shifts carry inherent uncertainty, the underlying setup remains straightforward: an enormous legacy market, minimal current onchain penetration, and scalable blockchain architecture capable of reshaping how assets are accessed and moved.