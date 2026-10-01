Study links prenatal PM2.5 exposure to childhood atopic dermatitis

Prenatal Fine Particulate Exposure Triggers Fetal Immune Alterations

Published in the international academic journal Nature Communications, the study details how fine particulate exposure during pregnancy is linked to the risk of atopic dermatitis in children.

To establish this correlation, the investigators analyzed data from 986 participants in the COCOA (소아 천식·알레르기질환 출생 코호트) birth cohort. The association between maternal $PM_{2.5}$ exposure and the risk of atopic dermatitis in children was most pronounced during the first trimester of pregnancy.

Translating the Molecular Pathway of Atopic Dermatitis

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Epigenetic Modifications: Environmental exposure can leave a “molecular fingerprint” on fetal immune cells.

Environmental exposure can leave a “molecular fingerprint” on fetal immune cells. DNA Methylation: The study found decreased methylation—resulting in increased activity—of the FCER1G gene in placenta macrophages.

The study found decreased methylation—resulting in increased activity—of the FCER1G gene in placenta macrophages. Macrophages: Immune cells involved in the immune response.

Following the cohort analysis, the research team integrated placenta and cord blood DNA methylation and gene expression data with approximately 400,000 single-cell and spatial transcriptomics profiles. This mapping isolated relevant immune cells and signaling pathways.

The investigation pinpointed fetal-derived macrophages within the placental tissue. In these cells, the researchers observed a reduction in DNA methylation coupled with a corresponding upregulation of the FCER1G gene, which is involved in immune responses. Identical molecular shifts appeared in skin and blood samples collected from atopic dermatitis patients, as well as in macrophage cultures exposed to fine particulate matter in laboratory settings.

Methodology and Future Environmental Health Research

By connecting maternal environmental exposures to enduring alterations in fetal immune cells, the findings suggest a potential link to later allergic inflammatory responses.

Research Component Scope and Methodology Key Findings Epidemiological Cohort 986 participants (COCOA) Atopic dermatitis risk linked to first-trimester $PM_{2.5}$ exposure. Multi-Omics Integration ~400,000 single-cell & spatial transcriptomics profiles Identified placental macrophage alterations. Molecular Target DNA methylation and gene expression analysis Decreased methylation and increased expression of the FCER1G gene.

Looking ahead, the research team plans to evaluate various environmental exposures—including fine particulate matter and household chemicals—through the lens of exosomal biology, extending their research to include asthma and other allergic diseases.

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