Supreme Court Rejects Appeal from Unvaccinated Snohomish Firefighters Over Vaccine Mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from eight firefighters who sued Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue after being placed on unpaid leave for refusing Washington’s 2021 COVID-19 vaccine mandate over religious objections. As reported by seattletimes.com, the decision leaves an appeals court ruling intact, affirming that the fire agency acted lawfully in denying workplace accommodations.

Supreme Court Halts Snohomish Firefighters Legal Battle

The refusal by the Supreme Court to review the case brings a definitive halt to a multi-year legal battle initiated by the self-nicknamed “Snohomish Eight.” According to kuow.org, the firefighters filed their lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in 2022, seeking backpay for the time they were on unpaid leave and unspecified damages. A district court initially sided with Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, a ruling later affirmed by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Attorneys representing the firefighters argued that the agency violated federal and state employment discrimination laws. Cliff Martin, senior counsel for the First Liberty Institute, expressed disappointment in the outcome, telling seattletimes.com that his legal team will continue advocating for religious freedom.

Photo: yakimaherald.com

Washington State Mandated COVID-19 Vaccinations for Workers

Under the executive order issued by then-Governor Jay Inslee, state firefighters, health care workers, state employees, and education staff were required to complete their primary COVID-19 vaccination series by October 2021. The virus has accounted for at least 1.2 million deaths in the United States since the initial outbreak in a Kirkland nursing home in 2020, as documented by the World Health Organization and cited by yakimaherald.com.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue permitted employees to request exemptions based on sincerely held religious beliefs. However, the agency denied the accommodations requested by the eight firefighters, concluding that retaining unvaccinated first responders who interact directly with medically vulnerable patients would introduce unmanageable health risks, liability, and operational hardship.

Case Parameter Details Primary Agency Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue Affected Personnel Eight Firefighters (The “Snohomish Eight”) Mandate Origin Washington State 2021 State Employee Vaccine Directive Key Legal Question Religious Exemption vs. Employer “Undue Hardship”

Future Implications for Public Sector Employment

Dallan Flake, a law professor at Gonzaga University, noted to kuow.org that because none of the justices issued a dissenting opinion, the precise motivations behind the denial remain unstated. The unresolved question across federal jurisprudence continues to be how courts weigh hypothetical versus actual consequences when defining an employer’s threshold for undue hardship.

Photo: kuow.org

David Petersen, a firefighter EMT with Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue for 17 years and the lead plaintiff in the action, remains with the agency.

References

World Health Organization (WHO). COVID-19 epidemiological updates and U.S. mortality tracking.

U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Petersen v. Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

U.S. Supreme Court Docket. Order denying petition for writ of certiorari in Snohomish firefighters’ appeal.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute formal legal or medical advice.