Switzerland Captain Granit Xhaka Under Investigation Over Fake Covid Certificate

According to reporting from Blick, authorities are examining whether fraudulent vaccination attestations were issued to the midfielder by a Lucerne physician whose practice was raided by police in 2023.

The Lucerne Probe and the 2023 Police Raids

The legal scrutiny surrounding Xhaka centers on documentation allegedly provided by a Lucerne-based doctor. According to details confirmed by Simon Kopp, head of information for the Lucerne public prosecutor’s office, formal proceedings target both the player and the physician. Investigators are examining potential offenses including the acquisition of false attestations through deception and document falsification.

Police raided the doctor’s practice in 2023, seizing physical and digital evidence that allegedly linked multiple clients to illicit Covid-19 certificates. Xhaka has been summoned for a formal hearing before the Lucerne public prosecutor scheduled for early October—a timeline that directly intersects with the national team’s fixtures.

Timeline of Statements and Vaccine Discrepancies

The investigation hinges on reconciling Xhaka’s public health timeline with official documentation. On September 1, 2021, it was established that Xhaka had tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing him to miss a friendly match against Greece. At that time, it was confirmed that he had neither been vaccinated nor previously infected.

By March 2022, Xhaka stated in an interview with the Aargauer Zeitung that he had subsequently received the vaccine. However, prosecutors are now investigating whether those inoculations actually took place or if only the paperwork was generated. Andreas Bantel, a spokesperson for Xhaka, defended the player’s position, stating, “Granit Xhaka se tient à l’entière disposition des autorités et coopère en toute transparence.” Bantel added that the player possesses an attestation from his treating physician confirming vaccinations administered on January 25, 2022, and November 11, 2022.

Legal Defense and Wider Swiss Sports Scandals

Cornel Borbely, the attorney representing the physician under investigation, maintained his client’s innocence to Blick, declaring, “Ma cliente affirme avoir vacciné Xhaka,” and insisting that all procedures adhered strictly to medical protocols. Both Xhaka and the doctor maintain the presumption of innocence while the investigation proceeds.

Photo: blick.ch

Subject Involved Authority / Outlet Key Detail / Status Granit Xhaka Lucerne Public Prosecutor Targeted in an ongoing probe regarding suspected false Covid-19 certificates; hearing set for October. Swiss Football Association (ASF) SRF Inquiry Stated no reliable internal information is available to comment on the active legal proceedings. Breel Embolo Basel Penal Court (May 2024) Previous Swiss international scandal involving travel test certificates rather than vaccination attestations.

This development adds to a turbulent history of Covid-19 certification controversies within Swiss athletics. Teammate Breel Embolo previously made headlines following a May 2024 trial involving a former Hells Angels member and laboratory worker who generated travel certificates for the forward. Similarly, Swiss ice hockey national coach Patrick Fischer faced intense public scrutiny ahead of the World Championship regarding his vaccination status.

The Road Ahead for the Nati Captain

With his hearing slated for early October—coinciding with the Nati’s clash against North Macedonia—Xhaka faces a critical juncture off the pitch.