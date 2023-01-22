This year’s PHANTACi Chinese New Year lucky bag prize introduction: Lottery level[limited shoe models]30 pairs or more, 3 PHANTACi black card permanent lottery members, 5 pairs of PHANTACi X Reebok joint shoes, 2 PHANTACi X New Balance joint shoes, shopping gold: 5,000 yuan for 1 person, 2,000 yuan for 3 people, 1000 yuan for 5 … Read more