The Canadian Weston family, controlling Wittington Investments and working alongside Fairfax Financial Holdings, has agreed to acquire British pharmacy and retail chain Boots for $8.9bn (£6.7bn) from private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The transaction covers retail operations in the UK, Ireland, Thailand, alongside Boots Opticians and the No7 Beauty Company, with completion expected in early 2027.

Fairfax Financial and Wittington Acquire Boots for $8.9 Billion

The Valuation: The $8.9 billion purchase price includes assumed debt, bringing closure to years of ownership shifts following Walgreens’ initial attempt to sell the chain in 2022.

The $8.9 billion purchase price includes assumed debt, bringing closure to years of ownership shifts following Walgreens’ initial attempt to sell the chain in 2022. Governance Shift: Galen Weston Jr. is slated to become chairman of Boots’ board of directors, while Toronto-based Fairfax Financial will hold a 50% equity stake with Wittington maintaining operational control.

Galen Weston Jr. is slated to become chairman of Boots’ board of directors, while Toronto-based Fairfax Financial will hold a 50% equity stake with Wittington maintaining operational control. Asset Retention: Private equity backer Sycamore Partners and Stefano Pessina will retain ownership of Farmacias Benavides in Mexico and Alliance Healthcare Deutschland in Germany.

Retail Strategy and Ownership History at Boots

Boots generated £7.5bn in sales in its most recent annual results, marking a 3.2% increase from 2024. Despite maintaining about 1,800 stores and 51,000 employees across the UK, the company has faced declining footfall as flexible working models reduced regular city-center visits. As reported by The Guardian, the transaction marks the return of the Canadian branch of the Weston family to the UK high street following the 2022 sale of the Selfridges department store chain for £4bn.

Boots is one of Britain’s most enduring businesses, with a rich heritage, a trusted name and a vital role in everyday life across the UK and Ireland. We see a meaningful opportunity to make a great business even better through stable long-term ownership, further capital investment, and the renewed operating focus required to serve customers with excellence for generations to come, said Galen Weston.

The acquisition positions Boots alongside the Weston family’s broader retail portfolio, which includes the Canadian grocery chain Loblaw Companies and pharmacy network Shoppers Drug Mart. Finance Canada, Fairfax Financial Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Prem Watsa expressed confidence in the stewardship of Wittington Investments, highlighting their experience in developing successful retail and pharmacy brands.

Photo: TipRanks

Fairfax Financial Holds 50% Equity in $8.9 Billion Deal

Transaction Metric Details Total Enterprise Value $8.9 billion (£6.7 billion inclusive of assumed debt) Equity Split 50% held by Fairfax Financial Holdings; operational control by Wittington Scope of Acquisition UK and Ireland retail, Boots Opticians, No7 Beauty Company, Thailand and franchise units Excluded Assets Farmacias Benavides (Mexico) and Alliance Healthcare Deutschland (Germany) Expected Completion First quarter of 2027

The pathway to this agreement involved multiple abandoned sales processes. Walgreens previously explored a £10bn price tag in 2022 before pulling the process due to financing hurdles among prospective buyers like Reliance Industries and Apollo Global Management. A planned public float was similarly shelved in 2024 before Sycamore Partners took control. TipRanks noted that Loblaw Companies trades with a consensus Strong Buy rating among analysts, though the Boots transaction is being undertaken directly through the Weston family’s private investment arm rather than through Loblaw itself.

New Leadership Focuses on Shop Upgrades and Healthcare Services

Shoppers are unlikely to experience immediate alterations to store layouts, though retail analysts expect gradual service and digital enhancements over time. The incoming leadership intends to focus capital investment on shop upgrades and the expansion of healthcare services. However, the business continues to manage high street cost pressures, online retail migration, and discount competitors such as Savers and Lidl.

Photo: The Guardian

Stefano Pessina, who originally took Boots private alongside KKR in 2007, expressed support for the transition. We are delighted to be passing on a thriving Boots to strong and reliable owners who understand the value of its great heritage, Pessina noted regarding the handover.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.