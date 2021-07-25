They traveled from Texas to Cancun to celebrate their wedding anniversary and he turned up dead; she thinks they murdered him











A wedding anniversary trip to Cancún became the worst nightmare for a Texas family.

Elijah Snow, who worked as a firefighter in Arlington, Texas, traveled with his wife Jamie last week to the heavenly Mexican destination of the state of Quintana Roo. After the first night, the American was found dead in other suspicious circumstances.

According to official reports, the couple went the first night of their trip to a resort bar where they were staying. She decided to go to sleep early and when she woke up at dawn she noticed that her husband was not in the room.

Jamie started looking for him and got the worst surprise of his life when staff told him that Elijah had been found dead.

According to the Mexican authorities, the firefighter fell between the walls of the building next door. State officials said Friday that Snow’s body was discovered trapped in the bathroom window.

According to them, everything seemed to be the product of an accidentas there were no signs of violence.

The family was not convinced by the official version and hired a lawyer who obtained photos of the scene where they found Snow. The images revealed bruises that suggested something more than an accident could have happened.

Now both his wife and family believe he may have been kidnapped and beaten before he was executed.

“You’re supposed to be safe there.”Randy Elledge, Snow’s father-in-law, told a Texas news channel. “You are at your resort, all inclusive, and you have no intention of leaving, so you will be safe. And you are not safe there. “

In Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, crime and violence rates have skyrocketed in the last year. In fact, the Canunan spa appeared in the last places in the ranking of perception of security.

Most of the locals feel unsafe to live in Cancun, due to the presence of organized crime groups.

