Titan International to Sell ITM Unit for Up to $285 Million to Focus on Core Business

Titan International Divests ITM Undercarriage Division to USCO S.p.A. for Up to $285 Million

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) announced on September 21, 2026, that it signed a definitive agreement to sell its undercarriage division, ITM, to Italy-based USCO S.p.A., securing up to $285 million in total cash value as the company refocuses capital on its core agricultural and construction wheel and tire operations.

The Bottom Line Total Sourced Value: The transaction yields an initial purchase price of $207 million, plus a potential $6 million based on 2026 performance targets, roughly $23 million in net asset adjustments, and $49 million in historical and pre-closing dividends.

The transaction yields an initial purchase price of $207 million, plus a potential $6 million based on 2026 performance targets, roughly $23 million in net asset adjustments, and $49 million in historical and pre-closing dividends. Strategic Pivot: Management is channeling freed-up capital and human resources directly into the core global wheel, tire, and consumer market segments while reducing existing corporate debt.

Management is channeling freed-up capital and human resources directly into the core global wheel, tire, and consumer market segments while reducing existing corporate debt. Financial Outlook: Wall Street consensus models project 2026 revenue of 18억6400만 달러 (up 1.95% year-over-year) and a continued EPS loss of $0.53, followed by a return to profitability in 2027 with 19억4200만 달러 in revenue (up 4.18%) and EPS of $0.28.

Deal Structure and Cash Realization Mechanics Here is the math behind the multi-layered transaction. Titan International (NYSE: TWI) structured the divestiture of its ITM undercarriage business to capture immediate liquidity while transferring operational assets to Italy’s USCO S.p.A. Under the terms of the agreement, Titan receives an upfront cash payment of $207 million at closing. An additional $6 million is contingent upon ITM meeting specific 2026 performance benchmarks. Adjustments regarding ITM's net assets and balance sheet positioning at transaction close are projected to release approximately $23 million in extra cash. Combined with $49 million in total dividends extracted from ITM—comprising $38 million collected over recent years alongside an expected $11 million dividend prior to closing—the aggregate cash realization reaches the ceiling of $285 million. The deal is slated to close in early January 2027, pending standard regulatory clearances.

Balancing Debt Reduction Against Core Execution For over a decade, the fate of the undercarriage unit has been a subject of internal corporate evaluation. Maurice M. Taylor Jr., Chairman of the Board at Titan International (NYSE: TWI), noted that the ITM disposition was first discussed within the boardroom 10 years ago when prospective bids fell below $100 million. Paul Reitz characterized the transaction as a vital evolution for the firm, allowing executives to redeploy internal capital away from non-core manufacturing and toward core wheel and tire operations. But the balance sheet tells a nuanced story regarding immediate market sentiment. While the influx of liquidity provides clear pathways for debt service reduction and targeted mergers and acquisitions, analysts maintain cautious stances regarding near-term earnings potential. ITM itself operates as a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of undercarriage parts and sensor-integrated monitoring systems like TRUST ITM, serving heavy-duty machinery across mining, forestry, construction, and agriculture.

Financial Trajectory and Market Projections Market consensus tracks a transitional period for Titan International (NYSE: TWI) as the agricultural and construction equipment sectors navigate shifting macro demand. Consensus estimates place 2026 top-line revenue at 18억6400만 달러, reflecting a modest 1.95% increase compared to the prior fiscal year. Bottom-line projections indicate an expected net loss of $0.53 per share for 2026. However, forward estimates for fiscal year 2027 anticipate top-line expansion of 4.18% to reach 19억4200만 달러, alongside a forecasted return to profitability with earnings per share pegged at $0.28. The realization of cash proceeds from the USCO S.p.A. transaction aims to fortify the liquidity runway required to hit these medium-term milestones. Titan International Financial and Transaction Metrics Metric Category 2026 Projection / Deal Value 2027 Outlook Initial ITM Purchase Price $207,000,000 Closing in Jan 2027 Total Maximum Cash Value Up to $285,000,000 Includes earn-outs, adjustments, & dividends Projected Revenue 18억6400만 달러 (+1.95% YoY) 19억4200만 달러 (+4.18% YoY) Earnings Per Share (EPS) ($0.53) Loss $0.28 Profitability Target

Strategic Horizons for Core Manufacturing With USCO S.p.A. absorbing ITM’s extensive global distribution network, manufacturing footprint, and sensor technology portfolio, Titan is positioning its remaining industrial segments for specialized growth. Executive leadership intends to channel the remaining net proceeds following debt retirement into strategic acquisitions and product line enhancements tailored to its primary agricultural and consumer markets. Photo: mk.co.kr As regulatory approvals process toward the targeted January 2027 completion date, both organizations will continue normal operations. The execution of this sale eliminates a non-core manufacturing liability while arming Titan’s balance sheet with defensive liquidity.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.