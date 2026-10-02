Tokyo Game Show 2026: Aniplex Demonstrates Fate/Extra Record, Melty Blood Beyond

At Tokyo Game Show 2026, the Aniplex booth showcased playable demos for Fate/EXTRA Record and MELTY BLOOD: TWI-LUMINA alongside character greetings and cosplay events. The four-day gaming convention, held from September 17 to September 20, 2026, drew substantial crowds to the Aniplex exhibition space, where attendees visited hands-on demo stations and live character appearances.

Neco-Arc Greeting Disrupts the Aniplex Exhibition Floor Visitors arriving at the Aniplex booth encountered the presence of the fictional creature Neco-Arc during a scheduled greeting session. Known officially for an unpredictable nature, the mascot walked the floor while spectators gathered to capture photographs. The character approached attendees directly at close range. Despite prior concerns over the mascot’s erratic behavior, the appearance remained contained to playful physical interactions with the crowd.

Pre-Release Trials for Fate/EXTRA Record and Melty Blood Beyond live performances, the booth hosted early hands-on stations for upcoming software titles scheduled for release in early 2027. Fate/EXTRA Record opened its trial area to the public ahead of its January 28, 2027 launch date, featuring character artwork lining the interior walls. Meanwhile, MELTY BLOOD: TWI-LUMINA offered gameplay sessions ahead of its April 22, 2027 release. The station experienced high traffic turnover as dedicated fans returned for multiple consecutive playthroughs, though photography of active gameplay screens remained prohibited by booth regulations.