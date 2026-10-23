Tokyo Gas Releases “Kazoku no Kizuna Meshi” Recipe Videos Inspired by Latest Commercial

Tokyo Gas is launching a digital video series titled “Kazoku no Kizunameshi” (Family Bond Meals) on October 23, 2026, across its special “Kazoku no Kizuna” website and official YouTube channel. The project translates three recipes from the company’s latest “Gakuchika” commercial into character-driven cooking stories narrated by voice actor Daisuke Namikawa, with recipes supervised by shortcut cooking researcher Marie Wakana.

Tokyo Gas Recipe Series Overview

Three narrative-driven cooking videos released weekly starting October 23, 2026.

Features voice narration by Daisuke Namikawa and recipe supervision by Marie Wakana.

Content distributed via the official Tokyo Gas YouTube channel and the “Kazoku no Kizuna” special website.

Three Stories and Special Recipes from the Gakuchika Commercial

The new video content connects directly to the “Gakuchika” commercial in Tokyo Gas’s ongoing “Kazoku no Kizuna” (Family Bonds) campaign. Each installment follows the inner monologue of a protagonist cooking a specific dish tied to a personal dilemma or relationship. The first release, titled “Gomen tteba Curry” (Sorry Curry), debuts on October 23, 2026. It centers on a protagonist making curry with an abundance of potatoes—the younger brother’s favorite ingredient—and slowly sautéed garlic to mend a sibling argument.

The second video, “Genki dashite yo Omurice” (Cheer Up Omurice), is scheduled for October 30, 2026. This entry features an omurice dish made with king oyster mushrooms, tailored to lift the spirits of a tired mother. The final installment, “Sukatto Yasai Itame” (Refreshing Vegetable Stir-Fry), drops on November 6, 2026. Designed for a job applicant returning from interviews, the recipe emphasizes the crisp texture of cabbage, sweet onions, and a refreshing ginger aroma.

Tokyo Gas Cooking Classroom Transition to Digital Delivery

These video releases build on a century-long institutional history. The Tokyo Gas Cooking Classroom originated in 1913 when it held its first cooking seminar in Ushigome, Tokyo, under the founding principle of supporting prosperous daily lives through food. The organization transitioned its operations entirely to digital recipe and cooking information distribution in 2025.

Video Title Release Date Key Ingredients Thematic Focus Gomen tteba Curry October 23, 2026 Potatoes, Garlic Sibling reconciliation Genki dashite yo Omurice October 30, 2026 King Oyster Mushrooms, Chicken Rice Cheering up a mother Sukatto Yasai Itame November 6, 2026 Cabbage, Onions, Ginger Post-interview self-care

By shifting from in-person classes to online video platforms, the utility aims to reach a broader audience while retaining insights gathered from decades of face-to-face instruction. The official YouTube channel continues to update home cooks with practical daily recipes following the complete digital migration.