Trail Blazers Fire New Announcer Over Racist and Sexist Tweets

The Portland Trail Blazers dismissed newly hired play-by-play announcer Braiden Bell mere hours after his appointment on Thursday, October 2, 2026, after discovering racist and misogynistic social media posts he made as a teenager in 2012 and 2013. The 29-year-old broadcaster was slated to replace Kevin Calabro before the team reversed course following the discovery of the posts.

Fantasy & Market Impact Broadcast Stability: With the 2026-27 season opener approaching on October 21 against the Phoenix Suns, the sudden vacancy leaves the franchise scrambling to stabilize its newly overhauled television booth.

With the 2026-27 season opener approaching on October 21 against the Phoenix Suns, the sudden vacancy leaves the franchise scrambling to stabilize its newly overhauled television booth.

Ownership Pressure: The blunder compounds a turbulent operational restructuring under new owner Tom Dundon, elevating scrutiny on front-office vetting procedures.

The blunder compounds a turbulent operational restructuring under new owner Tom Dundon, elevating scrutiny on front-office vetting procedures.

Talent Pipeline Disruption: The firing abruptly severs Bell’s transition from the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and G-League’s Valley Sun into an NBA flagship market.

The Rapid Hiring and Immediate Dismissal on Thursday

The Portland Trail Blazers announced the hiring of Braiden Bell to take over television play-by-play duties for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign. That announcement unraveled within hours when local news outlet KGW surfaced historical social media posts from Bell’s teenage years. One specific post from December 9, 2012, read, “I’m not racist at all.. But not gonna lie.. Asian people piss me off! Hahaha #Honest.” CBSSports.com noted that while subsequent posts from 2015 onward focused almost exclusively on sports, the historical statements triggered an immediate institutional retreat.

Front-Office Scrutiny and the Broadcasting Overhaul

The broadcasting search represents just one piece of a broader organizational shakeup under new owner Tom Dundon. Longtime voice Kevin Calabro, who spent the past nine seasons anchoring the television broadcast, was among multiple veteran media personnel not retained during earlier organizational layoffs. Bell was brought in to work alongside color commentator Lamar Hurd and sideline reporter Brooke Olzendam. Instead, the franchise finds itself searching for a fresh voice with less than three weeks remaining before the team tips off its regular season.

Trail Blazers fire new broadcaster hours after misogynistic, racist comments surface

Role / Position Personnel Status Notes Television Play-by-Play Vacant / Re-opening Search Braiden Bell dismissed hours after October 2026 appointment. Previous Play-by-Play Voice Departed Kevin Calabro not retained following ownership restructuring. Color Commentator Retained Lamar Hurd scheduled to return to the booth. Sideline Reporter Retained Brooke Olzendam scheduled to return to the broadcast.

Institutional Accountability and the Apology to Rip City

Faced with immediate public backlash and clear violations of organizational code, the franchise released a blunt statement acknowledging the failure of its vetting protocol. “The Portland Trail Blazers have zero tolerance for racist, sexist or harmful comments,” the team stated, adding that the posts violated core organizational values. The franchise directly addressed its fanbase, stating, “We did not meet our own bar in this process, and for that we apologize to Blazers fans and to Rip City.” CBSSports.com reported that Bell’s account was made private by Friday night as the fallout intensified across sports media circles.

Unresolved Questions Ahead of Opening Night

With the regular-season opener against the Phoenix Suns approaching on October 21, the exact identity of Portland’s new television voice remains undetermined. The front office has committed to ensuring a replacement aligns with team standards, but the timeline for an emergency hire with training camp underway presents an unprecedented logistical hurdle for the franchise’s media operations.

Blazers fire recently hired play-by-play broadcaster after racist, misogynistic social media posts r