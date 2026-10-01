Trentino to Host 2031 UCI Cycling World Championships

Trentino Secures 2031 UCI Cycling World Championships as Lappartient Unveils Mega-Event Plans

The Trentino region will host the 2031 UCI Cycling World Championships, bringing together elite, master, and para-cycling disciplines. UCI President David Lappartient officially announced the bid at the Festival dello Sport in Trento, building on the region’s extensive history of major cycling events.

Fantasy & Market Impact Long-Term Development: The five-year runway allows national federations to allocate targeted funding toward youth and U23 development cycles ahead of the 2031 showcase.

The five-year runway allows national federations to allocate targeted funding toward youth and U23 development cycles ahead of the 2031 showcase. Infrastructure Capital: Regional investments into bike lanes and the Spresiano velodrome project provide secure training hubs for elite track and endurance athletes.

Organizing the Olympics of Cycling

Speaking on October 1, David Lappartient outlined the vision for the 2031 edition, which will feature 20 cycling disciplines and draw an estimated 10,000 participants. The event converges elite, master, junior, and para-cycling competitions, following the blueprint of the inaugural 2023 championships in Glasgow.

Lappartient emphasized that Trentino’s administrative autonomy and deep organizational roots were decisive factors in the bidding process. Provincial president Maurizio Fugatti noted that the bid capitalizes on previous high-profile events, including mountain bike world championships in Val di Sole, the 2021 European Championships in Trento, and numerous Giro d’Italia stages.

Key Parameters of the Trentino 2031 UCI Cycling World Championships Metric Projected Scope Expected Participants 10,000 athletes Disciplines Included Mountain bike, strada, enduro, bmx, paraciclismo, downhill, pump track, gran fondo, pista, Bmx freestyle, gravel, polo bike, esports, and others (20 total) Rainbow Jerseys Awarded Over 200 titles Timeline Window 5-year developmental runway

Legendary Champions Gather in Trento as Preparations Begin

The announcement brought together prominent figures from cycling history at the Teatro Sociale, including Alessandro Ballan, Gianni Bugno, Sonny Colbrelli, Maurizio Fondriest, Bernard Hinault, Francesco Moser, and Paola Pezzo. Moser and Hinault reflected on their demanding historical campaigns, highlighting the rigorous physical demands required to claim a world title.

Photo: Ufficio Stampa della Provincia autonoma di Trento

FCI President Cordiano Dagnoni and Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi also addressed the gathering, praising the region’s proven logistical capacity. Alongside the unveiling of the official event logo featuring four structural oval shapes forming a cyclist, organizers dedicated a moment of remembrance to Matteo Lorenzi, Sara Piffer, and Adele Cobelli, reinforcing commitments to regional road safety infrastructure and enhanced bike lanes.