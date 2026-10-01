True West by Sam Shepard staged at Célestins in Lyon

Sam Shepard’s 1980 masterpiece True West takes the stage at the Célestins Théâtre de Lyon from September 22 to October 3, 2026, in a striking adaptation by Benoît Martin. Featuring Savannah Rol and Vinora Epp, the production reimagines the Cain and Abel sibling rivalry to challenge entrenched clichés surrounding modern masculinity and the American mythos.

International theater circles often overlook how American dramatic masterworks get reinterpreted abroad to critique global mythology. When regional European stages take on American cultural touchstones, the results frequently hold up a mirror to transnational anxieties about identity, power, and domestic friction.

Decoding the American Mythos in Lyon

The staging at the Célestins in late September 2026 brings fresh urgency to Shepard’s third and final installment of his celebrated family trilogy. Preceded by Curse of the Starving Class (1976) and Buried Child (1979), True West cemented Shepard’s literary reputation just years before his screenplay for Wim Wenders’ Paris, Texas claimed the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1984.

Here is why that matters for contemporary audiences. The narrative centers on a vicious power struggle inside a Southern California kitchen between Austin, a successful screenwriter, and Lee, a petty thief and vagabond. As they collaborate on a Hollywood script, Lee convinces a producer that his rough-hewn perspective on the American frontier is far more authentic than Austin’s polished drafts.

A brutal inversion of roles ensues. Austin unravels into a chaotic delinquent, while Lee steps seamlessly into the privileged, suit-wearing shoes of the Hollywood elite. Benoît Martin’s direction leans heavily into this psychological claustrophobia, allowing oblique light to pierce through window blinds while the sibling rivalry escalates into a frantic game of mutual destruction.

Challenging Masculinity Through Casting Choices

The defining stroke of Martin’s adaptation lies in casting two actresses—Savannah Rol and Vinora Epp—to play the warring brothers. Far from a mere stylistic gimmick, this deliberate choice dismantles traditional theatrical tropes tied to gender and physical dominance on stage.

Role and Epp deliver precise, inhabited performances that strip away the comfortable armor of standard dramatic interpretations. They expose the cruel intimacy of family members who know precisely where to strike to make the other lose all sense of measure. While the production accelerates rapidly into an intense, occasionally breathless tragedy, it retains that undeniable cathartic release characteristic of Shepard’s best work.

Production and Tour Timeline for True West (2026–2027) Venue / Location Dates Context Célestins, Théâtre de Lyon September 22 – October 3, 2026 World Creation Théâtre de Lorient – CDN February 2 – 4, 2027 Regional Tour Malraux – Scène nationale Chambéry-Savoie February 9 – 11, 2027 National Tour Savoie Nomade (Itinerary) April 28 – 29, 2027 Rural Itinerary

The Broader Tour and Future Trajectory

Having earned the Prix Incandescences 2024, the production’s momentum extends well beyond its initial run in Lyon. Following the autumn premiere, the staging embarks on a prominent regional tour across France through early 2027, stopping at the Théâtre de Lorient and Chambéry-Savoie before heading into rural localities via the Savoie Nomade itinerary in late April.

But there is a broader cultural takeaway here. By casting women in roles written to interrogate rugged American frontier mythology, European directors continue to rewrite the boundaries of classic texts. They remind us that the fractures within modern identity are universal, crossing borders just as easily as scripts travel from California to the stages of Lyon.

How do you view the trend of gender-blind casting in classic American drama—does it enhance universal themes, or alter the historical context of the text? Let us know your thoughts below.