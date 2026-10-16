Trump identifies Iranian site as potential target for military strike

As the military conflict between the United States and Iran continues, Donald Trump has identified the Csákány-hegy—a reinforced underground installation near the Natanz uranium enrichment center—as a potential target for a military strike. Trump cited millions of tons of solid rock protecting parts of the Iranian nuclear program, raising the possibility of a direct attack.

Weighing Conventional Force Against Deep Subsurface Fortifications

The prospect of renewed military action comes as the U.S. military has drafted new plans targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure and nuclear sites. These plans include the potential deployment of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast, widely known as the MOAB or “mother of all bombs.” Weighing nearly 9.8 tons, the conventional high-explosive weapon was originally designed during the final testing stages in 2003 primarily for psychological warfare and striking large surface troop formations or reinforced surface bunkers. Its combat debut occurred in 2017 in Afghanistan against an Islamic State tunnel network.

Yet defense officials have questioned whether the massive conventional bomb would actually be effective against deeply buried subterranean nuclear facilities. While American officials noted that deep targets require heavy ordnance, internal military discussions remain skeptical about whether dropping the MOAB on Iran would achieve Washington’s strategic objectives or decisively alter the course of the war. The Reuters news agency could not independently verify the leaked operational plans at the time of reporting.

Political Pressures and the Diplomatic Calculus

The debate over military options unfolds against a backdrop of intense political pressure. Trump faces mounting anxiety ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, with concerns that voters could penalize the party over the prolonged and unpopular conflict. More than six months after the initial U.S. and Israeli strikes began on February 28—which triggered Iranian closures of the vital Strait of Hormuz—few signs point to a negotiated settlement.

Photo: Világgazdaság

Despite reports from some administration figures characterizing the conflict as effectively won, Trump adopted a more cautious tone, stating that the U.S. still has unfinished business in Iran. At the same time, Trump stated that the Iranian leadership recently requested a halt to U.S. attacks, and Washington obliged in light of ongoing diplomatic talks. Trump also reiterated that he does not deem the use of nuclear weapons or the deployment of American ground troops to be necessary.

Operational Aspect Current Status & Sourced Details Primary Conflict Duration Approaching eight months since initial strikes on February 28 Proposed Target Discussed Csákány-hegy near Natanz Heavy Ordnance Evaluated GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) Reported Military Constraints Over 1,000 Tomahawk missiles expended; high-cost interceptor usage reported

Global Energy Risks and Regional Supply Strains

The protracted hostilities continue to reverberate across global energy markets. Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz choked off a maritime route responsible for carrying at least 20 percent of the world’s global crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. The disruption forced naval reinforcements, including at least three aircraft carrier strike groups operating or transiting toward the Persian Gulf region, alongside roughly 50,000 U.S. service members stationed across regional bases.

Photo: Index.hu

Furthermore, military analysts point to high resource consumption rates. The continuous defense against low-cost Iranian drones and missiles has forced Washington to expend high-value interceptor missiles costing upwards of $1 million each, placing sustained strain on American defense stockpiles after more than 1,000 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired during the campaign.

When asked by reporters about his trust in Benjamin Netanyahu—whose military cooperation Trump praised—the U.S. president offered a blunt assessment. Honestly, I don’t trust anybody, Trump said, adding, In the world of politics, I don’t trust anybody.