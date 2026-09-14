Trump’s mail-in voting restrictions blocked by a second judge

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols blocked the U.S. Postal Service’s plan to restrict mail-in voting for the midterm election. Released late Sunday, the ruling marks the second judicial block against the Trump administration’s attempt to regulate mail ballots amidst an ongoing Supreme Court review.

A Second Federal Ruling Blocks the Postal Service Voting Plan

The legal battle over mail-in voting for the upcoming midterm elections intensified on Sunday, September 14, 2026, when a second federal judge stepped in to halt the U.S. Postal Service’s contested directives. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump nominee, issued a ruling late Sunday finding that the postal agency lacks the authority to refuse ballot deliveries in states that decline to adopt its newly minted requirements for voter lists and envelope barcodes.

This decision arrives on the heels of a previous legal defeat for the federal administration. Just last week, a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided to keep restrictions blocked following an initial preliminary injunction issued by a judge in Boston. Despite these lower court setbacks, the ultimate fate of the postal agency’s plan rests with higher authorities. Lawyers for the federal government are currently awaiting a review by the Supreme Court, having submitted an emergency request on September 6.

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Contested Barcodes, Voter Lists, and the Executive Order Origin

The current controversy stems from a revised rule for federal ballot mail issued by the Postal Service in August. Under that plan, state election officials would face mandates to turn over lists containing mail-in voters’ names and addresses directly to USPS, while also incorporating specific barcodes onto their mail ballot envelopes. The Postal Service asserted that it would withhold ballot deliveries to voters in any jurisdiction failing to comply.

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The agency crafted this plan in response to a March executive order signed by President Trump. The president maintained that the directives were necessary to stop illegal voting by non-U.S. citizens, an issue that numerous studies and audits show is incredibly rare. While the postal agency defended its revised rule as a routine effort to regulate mail, challengers argued the move is illegal because the agency holds no legal authority to control voting by mail.

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Midterm Voting Underway Amid Administrative and Logistical Concerns

Even as the legal wrangling plays out, the official voting season for the midterms is already underway. North Carolina and select parts of Wisconsin commenced mailing out absentee ballots during the first week of September, with numerous other states scheduled to begin sending out mail-in ballots throughout the month. Key parts of the USPS plan remain blocked by the dual court orders, meaning voting by mail remains fully available to all eligible voters, and the postal agency is expected to deliver midterm ballots as usual.

Election experts point out that carrying out the postal plan now would likely cause major disruptions due to timing constraints. Compounding these worries, a whistleblower report alleges that the agency has failed to properly test the online portal system designed to collect voter information. Furthermore, the report claims that a newly established envelope-verification policy could result in numerous voters failing to receive their ballots in time for the midterm election, or missing out entirely.

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The Supreme Court’s Pending Role in the Dispute

While the lower courts have moved quickly to freeze the postal directives, the legal landscape remains fluid. The Supreme Court previously ruled in August on a procedural question linked to one of the related lawsuits, but the justices have not yet issued a decision on the broader legality of the executive order or the USPS plan itself. As state election offices continue processing absentee requests and dispatching ballots this month, all eyes turn toward Washington to see how the nation’s highest court will handle the pending emergency request.