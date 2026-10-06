UEDCL invests over Shs240 million in Butebo power network

The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited has invested more than Shs240 million in distribution infrastructure across Butebo District to lift power reliability and back local commercial and industrial expansion.

Powering Petete Primary School and Council Offices

The public utility extended its distribution network to Petete Primary School after the facility had finished internal wiring but sat without a grid link. The project also feeds Petete Church, nearby homesteads, and the Petete Town Council offices, supported by a newly installed transformer.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja commissioned the ventures over the weekend during a thanksgiving ceremony in Petete held to honor Energy Minister Dr. Monica Musenero.

Mini-Industrial Park Upgrade in Kabarekere Village

A second intervention centers on a developing mini-industrial park in Kabarekere Village, near St. Paul High School, where UEDCL mounted a 100kVA transformer. The site previously depended on a distant 25kVA single-phase transformer situated roughly 600 metres away, falling short of the park’s projected 48kW demand.

Photo: dailystar.co.ug

Meeting Growing Commercial and Agro-Processing Demand

"With growing commercial activity and agro-processing in the area, we anticipate increased electricity demand," UEDCL Managing Director Eng. Joselynne Rwabwogo said. "To supply the necessary power for agro-processing and industrial operations, we put in a fresh 100kVA transformer."

Addressing National Outages and Customer Feedback

The Butebo rollout aligns with a nationwide stakeholder engagement programme launched by UEDCL to strengthen cooperation with local leaders and obtain feedback regarding service delivery. Acknowledging frequent outages across the grid, Rwabwogo stated that the utility is rolling out short- and long-term network fixes to ease constraints.

Rwabwogo stated, "These interventions reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the electricity distribution network, improving reliability and delivering better quality power to customers across the country,"