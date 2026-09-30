UFC Lightweight Title: Gaethje vs. Topuria Rematch Backed by Dvalishvili

Following the recent MMA calendar highlights, Merab Dvalishvili has thrown his weight behind a high-stakes rematch, arguing that Justin Gaethje should grant Ilia Topuria a second shot at the lightweight title. Speaking on a YouTube livestream with N3on, Dvalishvili asserted that Topuria was a champion and needs a rematch.

Justin Gaethje’s Lightweight Crown and the Topuria Rematch Debate

Fantasy & Market Impact Title Picture Volatility: A potential Gaethje-Topuria rematch stalls Arman Tsarukyan’s immediate path to the belt, despite Tsarukyan’s knockout win over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331.

A potential Gaethje-Topuria rematch stalls Arman Tsarukyan’s immediate path to the belt, despite Tsarukyan’s knockout win over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331. Retirement Speculation: Gaethje’s public musings about walking away—having already secured the interim, absolute, and symbolic BMF titles—introduce uncertainty into the lightweight championship timeline.

Gaethje’s public musings about walking away—having already secured the interim, absolute, and symbolic BMF titles—introduce uncertainty into the lightweight championship timeline. Booking Horizon: It is expected that the lightweight belt will not be put into play until March or April, depending on Gaethje’s final retirement stance.

The Anatomy of the Lightweight Title Picture

The upper echelon of the UFC lightweight division remains a debate heading into the coming weeks. At the center of the storm is Justin Gaethje, who captured the divisional throne by defeating Ilia Topuria last June at the historic UFC Freedom 250 event hosted on the grounds of the White House. That victory established Gaethje at the summit, but it also opened a dilemma for the promotion.

Topuria wasted little time stoking the flames of a potential rematch. Taking to social media, he fired sharp verbal jabs at Gaethje, claiming that the next time they share the Octagon, he would ensure the champion’s hand wraps were strictly scrutinized. While industry insiders view those remarks primarily as a move to draw attention and build a rematch, they highlight the personal animosity.

Contender Queue: Tsarukyan’s Violent Statement

Yet, bypassing the rest of the division to grant Topuria an immediate rematch is far from a straightforward proposition. Arman Tsarukyan forcefully staked his claim as a legitimate contender at UFC 331 in Los Angeles on September 19. Facing Brazil’s Mauricio Ruffy, Tsarukyan delivered a knockout via elbow that allowed him to position himself as a legitimate contender for the title.

According to Tsarukyan, the American promoter assured him a fight for the belt in case he finished Ruffy spectacularly. That understanding puts pressure on the matchmakers. Balancing a grudge-fuelled rematch against a deserving contender is the promotional tightrope.

Division Landscape at a Glance

Athlete Key Recent Result Current Standing Justin Gaethje Defeated Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 (June) Lightweight Champion / BMF Titleholder Ilya Topuria Lost to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 Former Champion / Seeking Rematch Arman Tsarukyan Defeated Mauricio Ruffy via elbow KO at UFC 331 (Sept 19) Contender

The Retirement Question Mark and Next Steps

Complicating matters further is Gaethje’s own ambiguous future in the sport. The brawler has signaled that he does not need to fight again, having accomplished everything within his reach: the interim title, the absolute title, and the symbolic BMF title. Gaethje holds all the leverage.

Whether Gaethje chooses to retire, face Tsarukyan, or grant Topuria his requested redemption arc remains to be seen. Industry consensus points to a spring return—likely arriving in March or April—before the lightweight strap is officially contested again, leaving the division’s elite waiting.