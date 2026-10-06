UiO Researcher Gallo Secures 9.9M NOK for POLESTAR Project

A 320-million-year record of Earth’s magnetic shield is coming into focus. Researchers at the University of Oslo have secured a 9.9 million Norwegian kroner grant through the Research Council of Norway’s FRIPRO scheme. The funding targets the reconstruction of the planet’s magnetic history and its defense of planetary life.

POLESTAR Project Targets Ancient Geomagnetic Shifts

The FRIPRO funding scheme backs researchers who stand out in their respective fields.

Earth’s magnetic field originates from fluid motion inside the planet’s liquid iron core and extends far into space. This invisible shield deflects much of the solar wind and high-energy particles that would otherwise damage life on Earth and disrupt modern technological infrastructure. While scientists have mapped today’s field in detail, its ancient behavior remains less understood.

Tracing the Slowest Changes in Earth’s Invisible Shield

“Today’s magnetic field is well mapped, but we know less about what it has looked like further back in geologic time,” Gallo said regarding the project. “The magnetic field changes over time, both in strength, shape and in where the magnetic poles lie. POLESTAR focuses on the slowest of these changes: how the field’s overall shape has evolved through hundreds of millions of years.”

Analyzing Magnetic Minerals at the Ivar Giæver Laboratory

The research team will look for clues trapped inside magnetic minerals found within lava and sedimentary rocks. When lava cools or sediments settle, these minerals preserve the direction of the surrounding magnetic field. Researchers will analyze these geological samples at the Ivar Giæver Geomagnetic Laboratory at the University of Oslo.

Machine Learning Fills Gaps in 320-Million-Year Timeline

POLESTAR aims to combine thousands of magnetic rock measurements from around the world with new statistical methods to build the first continuous overview of the field’s shape over the past 320 million years. Where geological data is sparse, the team will deploy machine learning models trained on better-documented time periods.