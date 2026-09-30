Unique Parisian House with Garden and Independent Guest House in 13th Arrondissement

A Rare 19th-Century Parisian House with Garden, Garage, and Independent Workshop Hits the Market in the 13th Arrondissement

Nestled quietly between the Bibliothèque François Mitterrand and Place Jeanne d’Arc in Paris’s vibrant 13th arrondissement, a late 19th-century freehold home has emerged on the real estate market through Espaces Atypiques. Spanning a total floor footprint of 171 square meters—with 130.55 square meters of official habitable space in the main residence—this property offers a secluded sanctuary complete with a sun-drenched, tree-lined garden measuring 144 square meters, an independent secondary house, and a private garage.

Preserved Period Architecture Meets Modern Parisian Living

Stepping past the threshold immediately reveals the character of the late 1800s. Original hardwood parquet flooring, intricate wall moldings, and carefully maintained architectural details anchor the home in its historical era. The primary living area enjoys a south-westerly exposure, drawing abundant natural light deep into the interior while maintaining an open, fluid connection to the outdoors. Directly adjacent, the kitchen provides immediate access to the verdant courtyard, establishing a seamless flow for daily family life.

Ascending the sweeping period staircase leads to the first floor, which houses two well-proportioned bedrooms overlooking the greenery, alongside a shared family bathroom. The top floor is entirely dedicated to a spacious master suite featuring its own private shower room and dressing area, accompanied by an additional versatile room perfectly suited for a home office. Beneath the living spaces, two expansive cellars totaling 61 square meters provide substantial storage capacity, complementing the convenient 19-square-meter ground-level garage located just steps from the main structure.

An Independent Workshop and Garden Retreat in the Heart of the Capital

What truly sets this urban property apart is its secluded rear annex. Positioned at the far end of the lushly landscaped garden, the second independent house offers 18.89 square meters of habitable area (36 square meters on the floor). Whether configured as a creative artist’s studio, a quiet professional workspace, or autonomous guest quarters, this detached structure adds an exceptional layer of flexibility to the estate.

Positioned conveniently close to the Olympiades Metro station served by Line 14, the property successfully marries the quiet seclusion of a countryside homestead with the vibrant commercial energy of the Rive Gauche. It stands as a distinctive architectural offering for buyers seeking generous family volumes, historical authenticity, and rare outdoor square footage within the dense urban fabric of southeastern Paris.

Living the Singular Parisian Dream

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