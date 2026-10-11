University of Victoria Defeats Trinity Western 54-10 in Rugby

The University of Victoria men’s rugby team advanced their Coastal Cup campaign with a 54-10 victory over the Trinity Western Spartans at Wallace Field on Oct. 10. Victoria capitalized on early pressure to secure a dominant result, improving their season record to 3-2.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Place-Kicking Reliability: Jack Driscoll cemented his value by converting seven of eight attempts, accumulating 14 points from the tee.

Early Dominance Sets the Tone

Victoria seized control of the fixture early and never relinquished momentum. Jack Marshall opened the scoring just six minutes into the match, followed swiftly by Jack Driscoll’s conversion to establish a 7-0 lead. Keegan Neary extended the advantage in the 12th minute before Reece Thompson crossed for a pair of first-half tries, pushing the score to 26-0 within the opening 25 minutes.

Although Trinity Western broke through in the 34th minute, Victoria responded immediately. Tries from Alex Gordon and Robert Reid widened the gap to 40-5 at halftime.

Maintaining Offensive Pressure After the Break

The second half mirrored the first as the Vikes maintained a high tempo. Marshall added his second try three minutes after the restart, moving the score to 47-5. Seb Isherwood crossed the line in the 69th minute, with Driscoll converting to push Victoria past the 50-point mark for the second time this season. A late consolation try by the Spartans did little to alter the outcome as Victoria’s defense held firm.

Match Metric University of Victoria Trinity Western Spartans Final Score 54 10 Halftime Score 40 5 Multiple Try Scorers Jack Marshall (2), Reece Thompson (2) – Conversions Made Jack Driscoll (7/8) –

The Road to Nationals

With the season series against Trinity Western successfully swept, Victoria turns its focus toward a crucial upcoming fixture. The Vikes will host the UBC Thunderbirds at Wallace Field on Oct. 24 at 2:30 p.m. To secure a berth at the Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championship—which Trinity Western is set to host—Victoria must defeat UBC by a margin of 10 or more points.